Local churches have been busily preparing for the end of the year, which ushers in the start of Vacation Bible School. Youngsters throughout Glynn County can spend their time out learning at one of several locations. The following is a sampling of the programs:

The Chapel Midtown Campus

Location: 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 18 to 21

Theme: Art Camp

Ages: Rising kindergarten and sixth- graders

Contact: 912-262-1331

Christian Renewal Church

Location: 4265 Norwich St. Ext.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 10 to 14

Theme: Miraculous Misson

Ages: 5 year olds to fifth-graders

Contact 912-264-0028

First Baptist Church Brunswick

Location: 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick

Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 17 to 21

Theme: In the Wild

Ages: Rising kindergarten to fifth-graders

Contact: 912-275-7388

First Baptist Church,

St. Simons Island

Location: 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island

Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7

Theme: Choir Camp, the Star actor

Ages: Rising first through sixth- graders

Contact: 912-638-3337

First United Methodist Church

of Brunswick

Location: 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick

Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28

Theme: Roar Vacation Bible School

Ages: Pre-kindergarten to fifth grades

Contact: 912-265-4313

Golden Isles Church of God

Location: 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick

Times: 5 to 7:30 p.m Sunday; from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday July 7 to 10

Theme: Superhero

Contact: 912-265-0937

Golden Isles Presbyterian Church

Location: 48 Hampton Point Dr, St. Simons Island

Time: 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12

Theme: Roar Vacation Bible School

Contact: 912-638-2563

Pine Ridge Baptist Church

Location: 15 Nimitz Dr, Brunswick

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 8 to 12

Theme: Into the Wild

Ages: Pre-K to adult programs

Contact: 912-265-6228

Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church

Location: 3780 Hwy. 82

Time: 5:30 p.m. for dinner; 6 to 9 p.m. June 9-13; 5:30 p.m. June 14 will be the graduation ceremony

Theme: Close Encounter in the Wild

Ages: kindergarten to 6th grade

Contact: 912-289-2438

Northside Baptist Church

Location: 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 3 to 7

Contact: 912-265-0494

St. Simons Island

Presbyterian Church

Location: 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 to 13

Theme: “Submerged”

Ages: Pre-K to 4th Grade

Contact: 912-638-2220

St. James Lutheran Church

Location: 2229 Starling St., Brunswick

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. June 7 and 9 a.m. to noon June 8

Contact: 912-265-6814

St. Simons United Methodist Church

Location: 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island

Time: 9 a.m. noon June 17 to 20; There will be a VBS dinner at 6 p.m. June 20

Theme: Roar!

Ages: Rising kindergarteners to rising 6th graders

Contact: 912-638-3317

St. William Catholic Church

Location: 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island

Time: June 24 to 28

Theme: Noah’s Ark

Ages: Rising kindergarteners to fifth-graders

Contact: 912-638-2651

