Local churches have been busily preparing for the end of the year, which ushers in the start of Vacation Bible School. Youngsters throughout Glynn County can spend their time out learning at one of several locations. The following is a sampling of the programs:
The Chapel Midtown Campus
Location: 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 18 to 21
Theme: Art Camp
Ages: Rising kindergarten and sixth- graders
Contact: 912-262-1331
Christian Renewal Church
Location: 4265 Norwich St. Ext.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 10 to 14
Theme: Miraculous Misson
Ages: 5 year olds to fifth-graders
Contact 912-264-0028
First Baptist Church Brunswick
Location: 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick
Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 17 to 21
Theme: In the Wild
Ages: Rising kindergarten to fifth-graders
Contact: 912-275-7388
First Baptist Church,
St. Simons Island
Location: 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island
Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7
Theme: Choir Camp, the Star actor
Ages: Rising first through sixth- graders
Contact: 912-638-3337
First United Methodist Church
of Brunswick
Location: 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick
Time: 9 a.m. to noon June 24-28
Theme: Roar Vacation Bible School
Ages: Pre-kindergarten to fifth grades
Contact: 912-265-4313
Golden Isles Church of God
Location: 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick
Times: 5 to 7:30 p.m Sunday; from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday July 7 to 10
Theme: Superhero
Contact: 912-265-0937
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church
Location: 48 Hampton Point Dr, St. Simons Island
Time: 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12
Theme: Roar Vacation Bible School
Contact: 912-638-2563
Pine Ridge Baptist Church
Location: 15 Nimitz Dr, Brunswick
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 8 to 12
Theme: Into the Wild
Ages: Pre-K to adult programs
Contact: 912-265-6228
Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church
Location: 3780 Hwy. 82
Time: 5:30 p.m. for dinner; 6 to 9 p.m. June 9-13; 5:30 p.m. June 14 will be the graduation ceremony
Theme: Close Encounter in the Wild
Ages: kindergarten to 6th grade
Contact: 912-289-2438
Northside Baptist Church
Location: 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 3 to 7
Contact: 912-265-0494
St. Simons Island
Presbyterian Church
Location: 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 to 13
Theme: “Submerged”
Ages: Pre-K to 4th Grade
Contact: 912-638-2220
St. James Lutheran Church
Location: 2229 Starling St., Brunswick
Time: 6 to 8 p.m. June 7 and 9 a.m. to noon June 8
Contact: 912-265-6814
St. Simons United Methodist Church
Location: 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island
Time: 9 a.m. noon June 17 to 20; There will be a VBS dinner at 6 p.m. June 20
Theme: Roar!
Ages: Rising kindergarteners to rising 6th graders
Contact: 912-638-3317
St. William Catholic Church
Location: 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
Time: June 24 to 28
Theme: Noah’s Ark
Ages: Rising kindergarteners to fifth-graders
Contact: 912-638-2651