Summer jobs can be a great way for area teenagers to make some money, get valuable job experience and, if they make a good impression, earn an invitation to work again the following summer.
Woody Woodside, director of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said there are many summer jobs available in the hospitality industry. And some businesses offer internships.
A resume isn’t necessary for first-time job seekers, but one listing all the extracurricular activities, sports, volunteer projects and club memberships are helpful, he said.
After a teen is hired, the new employee will have certain expectations such as punctuality and following dress code rules. The employer will also be expected to mentor the youths hired to ensure they have the best learning experience possible.
“It takes a lot of character and discipline on both ends,” he said.
Lisa Gurganus, recreation and parks manager for Glynn County, said a variety of positions, many well- paying, are still available. And many of them involve working outside with the public instead of behind a service counter.
The county is hiring lifeguards at all three public swimming pools, as well as the beaches. All applicants must be Red Cross certified to be considered. The jobs run from Memorial Day to Labor Day but some of the pools will close once school starts because the high school students will have to return to classes.
In all, the county will hire 60 employees for summer positions, with some of those jobs already filled by returning employees, some who are now in college and have returned to work for as many as six years.
“We’ve had some people who have been here for a while,” Garganus said. “We have a good crew coming in with us.”
All applicants for summer jobs must be at least 16 years old. Because many applicants have never worked before, the county does not require a resume. But applicants will have to fill out an online application, available at the county website, and have a face-to-face interview.
Applicants can expect to be asked about volunteer work, extracurricular activities, working with the public and school projects they have been involved with.
Recommendations from teachers, coaches, pastors and others is also helpful.
“It’s a very good selling point,” she said.
Garganus said she is looking for youths with good personalities who are dependable and punctual. She recommends applicants dress appropriately for their interviews.
“We want people who are enthusiastic,” she said. “They have to know how to talk to people and have good social interaction skills.”
The opportunity to work for the county is also a way for youths to get a good recommendation when they seek another job.
“I think it would be extremely helpful,” she said. “It’s important to start off with good work habits. The staff’s job is to train and mentor them.”
Woodside agreed, saying a teenager who works a summer job and leaves under good terms will get a good recommendation when he or she looks for another job.
“I think an awful lot plays into someone’s first job,” he said. “Even at that early age you can build a resume.”