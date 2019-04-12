The summer reading program at Marshes of Glynn Libraries this year is slated to be out of this world.
“The theme is ‘A universe of stories,’” said Karen Larrick, program coordinator for the library. “We’re going to be talking about things in space.”
A number of space-themed activities will be held for students this summer. The Museum of Science and History will host an event. An astronomer will also give a lecture one evening for youth and adults. The talk will be followed by a chance to stargaze.
Other popular activities that will return this summer include an animals program, a magic show, lego days and more.
During June and July, the library will host programs every Tuesday morning at the Brunswick location and every Thursday morning at the St. Simons location. A program will also be held every Wednesday, but the time and location will vary.
The summer reading program will begin May 28 and will be offered through the online Beanstack resource again this year. The library events will begin in June.
“It’s just fun. It’s fun for the kids, and parents are always looking for things to do with kids that don’t cost a great deal of money,” Larrick said. “So the library’s a great resource for that because of course all our programs are free.”
There’s also an educational advantage, she said, as reading over the summer and staying engaged in educational activities can prevent what’s known as the “summer slide” among students.
“It has been shown over and over again that kids that keep up their reading skills over the summer start out ahead the next year at the next grade level, because they’re not having to play catch up,” Larrick said.
She encouraged all to take part in this summer’s library events.
“Everyone is welcome, and it is a great way to spend the summer,” Larrick said. “We would love to see as many of the kids as possible in our community take advantage of the library, which belongs to them.”
To see the full schedule of summer events, please visit moglibraries.org.