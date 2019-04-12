Young men and women seeking fun and enriching activities for the summer months can turn to The Gathering Place, the faith-based student leadership ministry that seeks to use internships and team-building programs to create strong leaders for tomorrow.
The main event of The Gathering Place’s summer activities is just that. The Main Event takes place each Sunday evening beginning June 9 at Strickland Auditorium at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. The weekly activities begin at 7 p.m., and the main event featured guests include the Atlanta-based ministry team FRVR Free, former NFL’er and motivational speaker Shep and movie actor and youth pastor Stephen Dervan.
The popular annual event that regularly draws throngs of young folks also includes student-led skits, music and affirmative gospel teaching.
As the summer break kicks in, local youth are invited to the Gathering Place Leadership Camp at Epworth. The camp takes place from June 7-9, culminating with the first Main Event of the summer. The cost is $300 and scholarships are available. Go to www.thegp.org/summer for more information.
Throughout the summer, youngsters can take part in the 2019 Summer Leadership Experience, which meets on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 9 to July 28.
Each Sunday participants will take part in putting together the format and activities for the weekly Main Events, including technical support, band, hospitality, skits and prayer development. Each Tuesday the participants will gather at 9 a.m. at St. Simons Elementary, 805 Ocean Blvd., to meet with friends and mentors to discuss contemporary issues and take part in educational games and team-building activities. On Thursdays at 9 a.m., leadership campers will meet at Brunswick High to embark on various community outreach activities within the Golden Isles. Highs school students will be paired with a college-level mentors.
Participants are strongly encouraged to attend the kickoff event at 6 p.m. May 14 at College Place United Methodist Church.
The leadership camp costs $350, and scholarships are also available.
The Gathering Place’s most enriching summer program is its Doulos Internship, in which junior and senior high school students are given the opportunity to work paid internships at participating companies within the local business community. Each intern who qualifies for the Doulos Intern scholarship earns a summer salary of $1,000. Additionally, expenses are covered for the internship kickoff retreat, which takes place May 31 to June 3 in R.V. Brown Camp in Atlanta.
“This summer internship helps students who have the desire for a summer job that will help them grow in their faith and them work experience,” according to Jimmy Gunderman, Executive Director of The Gathering Place in Glynn County.
Students are required to apply and complete an interview process to participate. For more information, go to www.thegp.org/summer.