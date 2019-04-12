Two of the top reasons people venture to Jekyll Island are the Millionaires Village and wildlife conservation — notably, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Two camps run by the Jekyll Island Authority dip into both of these attractions.
The Time Travelers Camp is open to rising 3rd-7th graders, and introduces them to life on the island before and after European colonization, along with “the Golden Age of Piracy, the Gilded Era, the Roaring ‘20s and the 1950s.”
Camp Director Cheltsey Vann said that every day is a new era, so it’s like they’re traveling through time.
“It will take place at the Mosaic, which is our new museum — opening on April 27,” Vann said. “The dates for the camp will be July 15-19. There are many hands-on activities, there’s STEM activities and there’ll be crafts for the kids to take home. There will be costumed characters and visits into our historic houses. And, of course, there is our pirate day, which is when we go to SummerWaves.”
The cost is $280 plus tax, per child. As Vann said, it runs July 15-19, 9 a.m.-2p.m. daily.
The Sea Turtle Camp involves the campers in a lot of field-based events involving biology, conservation, and threats to turtles, while campers get to explore freshwater ponds, the maritime forest, tidal marshlands and the beach. They’ll also interact a great deal with GSTC staff and volunteers and AmeriCorps members.
There are camps for rising 1-4th graders, rising 5th-7th graders and a family camp, which is new this year.
“That’s where parents, grandparents, can join in — of course, they have to be your child or your grandchild, and adults cannot participate on their own,” said John Bennett, marketing communications manager for the JIA. “But, it is a new thing this year and it’s kind of the same thing with family group- and some age-specific programming, suitable for kids and adults.”
The younger children’s weeks are June 3-7, June 10-14, July 8-12 and July 22-26. For the older children, it’s July 17-22 and July 15-19. The family camp runs June 24-28.
Like the Time Travelers Camp, the cost is $280 plus tax for each participant, but for the Sea Turtle Camp, additional children/family members and GSTC members receive a 10 percent discount for each additional camper registration.
The days also run 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, or to sign up for these camps, go to jekyllisland.com/activities-category/summer-camps.