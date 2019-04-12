For parents looking to keep their children occupied this summer, Glynn County’s Recreation and Parks Department offers a variety of options.
Howard Coffin Park will host the Summer Adventures Camp for children ages 4-12. Eight weeklong sessions will kick off starting June 3, the last starting July 22. They’ll take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and cost $55 per week.
The county will also be continuing its summer movie series starting on May 29 in the Glynn County Casino’s theater on St. Simons Island. For the admission price of $1, kids can watch movies on May 29, June 12 and 26 and July 10 and 31.
Movies will be shown at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The theater will also offer $1 concessions.
All three of the county’s public pools will open May 25 through Sept. 2 for summer hours, said Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus. Hours vary by location. Swimming lessons are offered at each pool.
The Howard Coffin Park pool, off Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick, will be closed on Mondays, but open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It opens at noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and close at 5 p.m. both days.
Lessons at Howard Coffin Park pool consist of two sessions of eight classes each. Both classes meet Tuesday through Friday, the first from June 18-20, the second from July 9-18. Both cost $30 per session.
Children ages 3-5 and 6 and up fall within separate classes.
The pool in Selden Park, which can be found on U.S. Highway 341 in Brunswick, will also be closed on Mondays and open from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m.
Selden’s swimming lessons will take place in three sessions, each with seven classes. They’ll also meet Tuesdays through Fridays, from June 4-13, June 18-27 and July 9-18. Selden Park classes split up children aged 5 and ages 6 and up
Neptune Park Fun Zone pool hours run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. It will be closed on Tuesdays and open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Thursdays the pool will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The pool will be open Saturdays and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 1-5:30 p.m., respectively.
Three sessions of eight classes will take place at the park Mondays through Thursdays, June 3-13, June 17-27 and July 8-18. Classes at Neptune Park will be offered for three age ranges: ages 6 months to 2 years, ages 3-5 years and ages 6 years and up.
Gurganus added that all pools will be open on weekends starting Mother’s Day weekend.
The county will also offer youth tennis camp at Epworth by the Sea and North Glynn Recreational Park. Information on the program was not available prior to publication.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/153/Recreation-and-Parks or call the Recreation and Parks Department’s Brunswick office at 912-554-7780 or St. Simons Island office at 912-279-2836.