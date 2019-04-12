Summer break for children usually starts off with excitement at the prospect of freedom. That, however, doesn’t take long to wane. And sure enough, it won’t be long before kiddies will be looking for something to do. But parents do have options and some of them even buoy creativity.
Art and acting camps are being held throughout the area that will help students get their brains moving while having a little fun.
First up, Golden Isles Arts & Humanities in Brunswick will host a full lineup of camps for ages 6 to 18 at the Ritz Theatre this summer. Camps will be offered in both theater arts and basic filmmaking over a six-week period. All camps will be held run Monday-Friday. Tuition will increase by $25 after June 2, but there is a $25 discount if students participate in multiple camps.
Classes are subject to cancellation if minimum enrollment is not met. Lunch is not provided, campers ages 13 and up may purchase lunch in the downtown area with a guardian’s permission. All camps will end with a presentation sharing on the final day of camp. For more information or to enroll, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or contact artsed@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
All will be taught by professionals in those fields. Here are the planned programs:
• Peter Pan Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 to 28. Campers, ages 6 to 7, will fly away to Neverland through dramatic play and art. The tuition is $200 and the instructor is Kathleen Martin. The class size will range from 8 to 14.
• Flat Stanley Camp, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 to 19. Campers, ages 6 to 7, will create their own “flat” adventures through dramatic play and art. The tuition is $125 and the instructor is Heather Heath. The class size will range from 8 to 14.
• Camp Create, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8 to 12. Participants, ages 8 to 12, will engage in a week of art as young performers learn theatre skills while creating their own performance. The tuition is $200 and the instructor will be Kathleen Martin. The class size will range from 10 to 20.
• “Stinky Cheese Man” Camp, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22 to 26. Young performers, ages 8 to 12, will mount a production based on the Caldecott nominated book, “Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.” It will be lead by Lucy Lynn Bryson and will have 10 to 20 students.
• Filmmaking Camp, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 17 to 21. This camp is for ages 13 to 18 and will be an intense program of creating one’s own film. The tuition is $200 and will be led by Anthony Stubelek. The class size will range between 4 and 10.
• Musical Variety Show Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 to Aug. 2. Campers, ages 13 to 18, will perform show tunes and scenes from musicals. Tuition is $200. Instructors are Heather Heath and Annie Akins. The class size will range from 10 to 20.
For those students who prefer pencils and paints to the spotlight, there’s a couple of camps in Glynn and McIntosh counties. Over at Glynn Visual Art, their offerings will range from working with clay to creating comic books. All programs will be held at Glynn Visual Art, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. To register for classes, visit http://www.glynnvisualarts.org.
• Kreative Kids Art Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 to 7. Young artists will work in watercolor, mixed media and acrylic. They will also work with “discovery materials.” It will be lead by Christi Parks. The cost is $170 for non-members and $150 for members.
• Comics and Sequential Art Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 to 14; and July 8 to 12. Students, ages 12 to 16, will work their own comic book characters. The instructor will be Bob Pendarvis. The cost is $170 for non-members and $150 for members.
• Mud and Mosaics Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 to 14. Students, ages 7 and up, will hand build various items from clay. The instructor will be Elizabeth Halderson. The cost is $170 for non-members and $150 for members.
• Clay and Collage Camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 to 12; July 15 to 19. Students, ages 7 through middle school, will explore three dimensional art with local potter Debbie Clay. The cost is $170 for non-members and $150 for members.
Students can also get creative with a number of summer art camps hosted by the McIntosh Art Association. The organization is hosting a number of programs at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien.
• Summer Art Camp, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10 to 13. Students ages 6 to 13 can learn everything from painting to pottery to sewing. The cost is $80 for association members and $100 for nonmembers. Scholarships are also available. Children can be registered by calling 912-437-7711 or by visiting mcintoshartassociation.com for more information.