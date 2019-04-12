Summer is a time for young athletes to take their game to the next level. Several camps around the Golden Isles offer instruction during the summer months to help athletes improve in their game or games of choice. Local camps include:
Above the Rim
Location: Frederica Academy
Dates: June 10-13 from 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $100
Ages: Rising first-graders through rising eighth-graders
More information: www.fredericaacademy.org/school-life/summerprograms
Description: Above the Rim is for players looking to improve their skills and learn more about basketball. Instruction will focus on fundamentals including dribbling, shooting, passing and defensive technique. Tennis shoes are required, and participants are asked to bring a water bottle.
Cheer Camp
Location: Frederica Academy
Dates: June 3-6, from 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $100
Ages: Rising first-graders to rising eighth-graders
More information: www.fredericaacademy.org/school-life/summerprograms
Description: Participants will learn how to do cheers/chants, jumps, stunts and dance while focusing on proper technique and safety. Camp is open to participants at a variety of cheer skill levels. The last day of camp will feature a showcase for family and friends.
Everybody Loves P.E.
Location: Frederica Academy
Dates: June 17-20, from 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $100
Ages: Rising pre-k to rising fifth-graders
More information: www.fredericaacademy.org/school-life/summerprograms
Description: A safe and fun program that encourages a lifetime love of physical activity. Participants will play a variety of team sports and games. Topics like sportsmanship, team building and living a healthy lifestyle will be covered. Tennis shoes are required.
Frederica Football
Location: Frederica Academy
Dates: June 3-6, from 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $100
Ages: Rising first-graders to rising eighth-graders
More information: www.fredericaacademy.org/school-life/summerprograms
Description: Participants will get a chance to develop their passing, tackling and punting skills and find out what position best suits them. Participants will be recognized at halftime of a varsity football game.
Frederica Soccer Camp
Location: Frederica Academy
Dates: June 24-27, from 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $100
Ages: Rising first-graders to rising eighth-graders
More information: www.fredericaacademy.org/school-life/summerprograms
Description: A fun, instructive environment will help players improve and learn new skills. Games and technical training will help participants develop a greater understanding of the sport. Participants will need to wear cleats and shin guards.
Frederica Volleyball Camp
Location: Frederica Academy
Dates: July 22-25, from 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $100
Ages: Rising fourth-graders to rising 12th-graders
More information: www.fredericaacademy.org/school-life/summerprograms
Description: This camp is geared toward student-athletes looking to enhance their skills and develop a better understanding of volleyball. All aspects of the game including serving, passing, setting, hitting and other skills will be covered.
Jekyll Island Golf Camp
Description: Jekyll Island offers golf camps based on a participant’s skill level. The camps feature daily instruction from Jekyll Island Golf Club professionals paired with fun skills challenges or on-course play. Concepts covered include putting, chipping, pitching, full swing, etiquette and rules.
Level One FUNdamentals
Location: Jekyll Island
Dates: June 17-21 and July 8-12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day
Cost: $280 plus tax per child, 10 percent discount for additional child/sibling
Ages: Beginning golfers between 6 and 12 years old
More information: https://www.jekyllisland.com/activities-category/summer-camps/
Jekyll Island STARters
Tennis Camp
Location: Jekyll Island Tennis Center
Dates: Rising 1st-4th graders: June 17-21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; Rising 5th-7th graders: July 8-12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day
Cost: $280 plus tax per child, 10 percent discount for additional child/sibling
Description: Campers will learn to improve their tennis skills and develop their personal style of play in sessions that are grouped by skill level. Days will be split between personalized tennis stroke structure and improvements and application of skills in fun games and challenging drills.
More information: www.jekyllisland.com/activities-category/summer-camps/
Robert Sapp Baseball Camp
Location: Brunswick High and Frederica Academy
Dates: June 17-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day
Cost: $135 with team rates available if five or more sign up
Ages: Players ages 6 to 14 years old
Description: For the 39th year, former University of Georgia coach Robert Sapp will bring his brand of teaching the fundamentals of the game in camps across the state. The camp focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the game in a fun way with games being played in the afternoon. Previous attendees include major leaguers such as St. Simons Island’s own Adam Wainwright and former Atlanta Brave Jeff Francoeur.
More information: www.robertsappbaseballcamp.com
Challenger International
Soccer Camp
Location: Frederica Park, St. Simons Island
Ages: 4 to 17 years old
Dates: July 15-19
Cost: $138 to $188
More information: Register at challengersports.com/british-soccer.
Description: The camp offers participants a chance to develop skills, speed and confidence with an innovative curriculum. International experts will help teach new skills and improving game performance while also providing lessons in character development and cultural education.
Summer Sailing Camp
Location: Brunswick Landing Marina
Cost: $200 per week
Dates: Beginner Opti: June 4-29, recurring each week, 8:30 a.m. to noon; Intermediate Opti/Open Bic: June 10-28, recurring each week, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Description: Campers learn to sail from experienced, U.S. Sailing certified instructors. The beginner opti camp is for sailors between 7 and 12 years old with little or no sailing experience. Class starts at the dock where kids become acquainted with Optimist sailboat and safety rules, and sailors are introduced to rigging, steering and sail controls. Intermediate sailors looking for more experience sailing and racing an Opti and advanced sailors outgrowing the Opti will want the afternoon course, which focuses on advanced sailing skills including boat handling, mark rounding and sailboat racing. Participants must pass a swim test on first day of camp.
More information: www.gicsc.org/Programs