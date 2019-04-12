For “10 weeks of jam-packed, super fun STEAM programs” this summer, look no further than the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
Six of the nine clubs will be open during the summer from May 28 to Aug. 7: the Terry Thomas, St. Simons Club and McIntyre Court clubs, along with the clubs at Jane Macon, Risley and Needwood
“Our full-day summer program offers great opportunities for children to participate in sports, games and outdoor fun with a dose of education-based activities to exercise their brains as much as their bodies in preparation for school resuming in fall,” said Brooke Eldridge Parmelee, director of development. “Our club members also enjoy field trips during summer, visiting places such as Summer Waves, the Jacksonville Zoo and Monkey Joe’s.”
Activities vary by club, but weekly themes are consistent across all six.
“Activities vary but are based around the themes — (they) include art, computer lab, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) projects, gym and outside games, etc.,” Parmelee said.
Each week is marked with a different theme all revolving around the overarching theme of space exploration. Week one will kick off with the theme “Mission Space,” followed by “Astronauts” in week two, “Astronaut Training” in week three, “Blast Off” in week four and “Among the Stars” in week five.
The summer program will continue with the theme “Moon Landing” in week six, with subsequent weeks featuring the themes “Exploring Planets,” “Aliens,” “Star Wars” and capping it off with “Back to Earth,” according to Eldridge.
Each club will be open from 7:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily, and each club will take kids on daily field trips. Participation is restricted to children ages 5-18.
The Boys & Girls Club charges fees for a yearly membership, along with a weekly fee for summer activities, including breakfast and lunch and the daily field trips. Fees vary from club to club, however, said Eldridge.
For more information, call 912-265-1455. Direct contact information for each club can be found at bgcsega.com/locations.