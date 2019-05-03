Alvin Davis has a voice that pulses with laughter and thankfulness. He keeps a lot to himself about Vietnam, saying that he always wanted to protect his mother and others from the realities of war.
In this, he is a gentleman who offers deep respect to his brothers and sisters in arms.
In 1969 when he joined the Marines, his mother thought maybe he had joined the Job Corps until somebody shocked her by explaining that no, it was the U.S. military. Until then, Davis had never held a gun. He said that while growing up, his mother “would have killed him” if he ever touched one.
“The Marines were tough. I was in the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Division. Two hundred people started and 150 made it through Parris Island, S.C., basic training. Those drill sergeants are no joke! It was ‘Do it’ or ‘Do it!’ with nothing in between.
“From there, I went to Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina, for more training. I was assigned to mortars originally, but then moved to demolition. I loved blowing stuff up!”
Davis first spent six months traveling the Mediterranean: Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey. He thought he had it made. But then, the word came to go to Vietnam.
While in Vietnam, he contracted malaria and was very ill for about a month. They couldn’t immediately evacuate him, so at one point they put him in a gully with running water to try to cool his high fever. He had been taking anti-malaria pills as directed, but caught it anyway.
He doesn’t know if it came from a mosquito bite or perhaps drinking infected water. It was difficult to secure supplies out on patrol, so they sometimes had to eat raw bananas and drink water out of bomb craters, using two iodine tablets for every canteen of water. If someone caught malaria, his blood was tested for the anti-malaria drug. Failure to take it could get a person court-martialed; it was a similar offense to shooting oneself in the leg to get out of service.
Davis once rescued a man out of a helicopter that had just crashed. At 20 years old, he really didn’t understand that the rescue was a heroic action. When he dove into the chopper, his watch crystal cracked. He turned down a medal for his bravery, but did accept the new watch they bought him. He said he was probably the only guy in Vietnam walking around with two watches on his arm.
When Davis became squad leader, he felt it was important for leadership to do what everyone else was required to do. “If I picked a man to do something, I did the same thing. As squad leader, I wasn’t required to do guard duty, but I did it anyway to set an example.”
There are things about Vietnam Davis would never tell his mother or anyone else, but he says he wasn’t merely lucky to survive the harsh conditions. His mom prayed for him constantly.
He figured the Lord had him there for a reason. It influenced the guys around him, and they asked for his mom to pray for them, too. Davis said, “My mom—she’s praying for everybody. Everybody. She’s even praying for the North Vietnamese, so that this fighting stops. I credit her for getting me through this. She died last October at 97 years old.”
In 1971, Davis was on a plane in Da Nang ready to take off for home. Dressed in summer uniforms suitable for the Vietnam heat, the returning veterans were flying to cold Alaska.
Sitting on the ground, the whole planeload started praying because they knew Charlie tried to shoot down aircraft on take-off.
When they were a safe distance away, the returning veterans cheered. They were headed home. And they were safe.