'Leave tonight' phone call leads to a Navy world cruise

Don Gammon had started college in the early 1950s, but was anxious to serve his country. He explored his options. Both the Navy and the Air Force had a wait list and he was told it would be months before any position opened. All of a sudden, the Navy called with a cancellation and told him they wanted him, saying he could “leave tonight.”
His mother drove him 20 miles from his east Tennessee home where he boarded a bus to West Virginia. Her words still echo, “Four years is a long time.” But Gammon first had to make it through the Navy enlistment physical. He weighed only 115 to 120 pounds at the time and he knew he’d have trouble weighing enough to pass the physical. He ate 3 pounds of bananas before weigh-in—and made it. And in his words, “They sent this hillbilly to San Diego. And then I went on a world cruise!”
After boot camp, he was put on a ship with 100 fellow graduates and headed to Norfolk, Va., for training before being sent to Korea. They traveled through the Panama Canal, went to Pearl Harbor and then Japan. Finally, they arrived at Korea where they stayed five months off the coast. They never set foot on the ground in Korea, but patrolled the coastal waters.
During one 30-day period, they stayed in a harbor off North Korea about 8 miles wide and 4 miles deep. Every Sunday, the North Koreans would shoot at them. They were a small destroyer with lots of guns, supporting the Marine spotters. One time each week, they would leave the harbor and the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey would go into the harbor, bombard the ground, and then Gammon’s ship would come back.
Gammon said, “Looking back, that was very dangerous work, but at the time it seemed routine. Our biggest problem was the mines floated out by the Communists.”
During the first two years of the Korean War, mine warfare was responsible for all U.S. Naval ship losses and 70 percent of the casualties. Fortunately, Gammon’s ship experienced no casualties. He returned to Norfolk, Va., through what he termed a “world cruise.” They stopped in China, India, Africa, and then went through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean. After three years on the same ship, he had no shore duty, but he did get to see a lot of the world.
He laughed, “We surprised the merchants in the Athens, Greece, harbor. They kept up with the American fleet and this time, they didn’t know we were coming. When we pulled up, they were frantically taking down signs and prices, putting up signs in English and no doubt inflating their prices.”
Gammon said he had one of the best assignments on board a ship. After a short stint in deck force, he became the storekeeper, part of the supply division. That job had no watches to stand and allowed him to be in charge of ordering everything. He helped the paymaster, securing cash in various ports to pay those on board ship. The Navy paid only in cash, in local country currency.
He said it was very interesting work that ultimately influenced him to become a certified public accountant (CPA).
After service, he enrolled in the University of Tennessee under the GI Bill, making $110 per month. His job as a grader paid another $35 a month, and serving as treasurer of his fraternity (Phi Sigma Kappa) earned him free food and lodging. He was able to save a lot of money. He majored in accounting and later served as president of his fraternity. He married one week after graduation and became a CPA with a national firm in Atlanta, Ga.
After his daughter was born, Gammon and wife Barbara moved to Brunswick, Ga., where he joined a local CPA firm. They later also had a son. Gammon was one of the founders of Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island. Barbara passed away in 1999. He and current wife Augusta (“Gussie”) will celebrate their 18th anniversary this summer.