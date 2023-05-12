Jesup native James Carter had a good plan when he joined up with the U.S. Air Force. Unfortunately, his plans didn’t go so smoothly.
“I went in with the intention of being a jet engine mechanic and hopefully going to work for the airlines,” Carter said. “But when I got there they said they needed weapons people.”
He scored high in mechanical skills on an aptitude test, but the Air Force didn’t need more jet mechanics. But Carter said he’d always had a head for mechanical equipment and maintenance, so he turned out to be good at it just the same.
Most of his career was spent on F-4 Phantom II fighter-bombers and B-52 Stratofortress bombers.
In 1971 and 72, he worked two stints in Thailand, one for four months and another for 12. He did more than just load bombs, though, keeping the guns in good shape and loading rockets as well.
“I loaded bombs on F-4s basically. They kept the bombs in Thailand for safety concerns,” Carter said. “I worked in the gun shop too. Loaded the nose guns or the wing pods ... They had inspections we had to go through and rebuild them after a period of hours.”
After that, he returned stateside for the rest of his time in the military. First, he was stationed in Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, loading bombs into the B-52 this time.
“Then I had to get out of that operation, so I volunteered to be a weapons mechanic with a special operations unit they were restarting,” Carter said.
This next move took him to the Gulf Coast, serving with a helicopter unit out of Eglin Range in the Florida Panhandle. There he took on the role of weapons mechanic for the helicopters’ guns and rockets and as a door gunner during operations.
Carter enjoyed a pretty quiet few years there, aside from one incident — the station’s radar lost track of two F-4s over the water.
“We went in and got the pilots out. I got an Air Medal for that,” Carter said.
He worked with a lot of good people and enjoyed his work, describing the military as a close-knit family, and he’s very appreciative of those veterans of the Vietnam War who didn’t.
“I got to home alive. A lot of people made that trip, but didn’t make it back,” Carter said.
When he left the military, Carter moved back to Jesup where his oldest brother, an Army veteran, worked for Hercules.
“He wasn’t in the plant in Brunswick, he was in the tree forestry division. He said they had an opening if I wanted to apply, and I needed a job, so I did,” Carter said.
His brother was a mechanic and James initially was assigned to the tree harvesting crew. After the company moved his brother to Folkston, his mechanical aptitude got a chance to shine again when he took over his brother’s job as a mechanic.
Eventually worked his way up to temporary supervisor and then full supervisor, sticking around through the first acquisition of the Hercules plant in Brunswick by Pinova. He retired in 2014, though.
He’s got kids and six grandkids. One of his sons has a landscaping and pool business, which he helps out with him sometimes.