In the early 1970s, Perry Herrin was a young Air Force ROTC cadet colonel at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. Graduating with military honors, he received an assignment at Craig Air Force Base near Selma, Ala., and was selected for the EC-130 E(II) aircraft.
From there, Herrin deployed to Korat, Thailand, where he flew 82 missions.
During the Vietnam War, from 1961 to 1975, the U.S. Air Force deployed combat aircraft to Thailand as an important element in the Pentagon’s “forward positioning” strategy of the era.
The flights were long and missions could last anywhere from 10 to 16 hours. For his efforts, Herrin was awarded a wide range of Vietnam service awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals.
Herrin is particularly proud of his service during Operation Linebacker II. From Dec. 18 to 29, 1972, this historic campaign quickly brought the North Vietnamese to the Paris Peace Accords, which were signed by North Vietnam on Jan. 27, 1973, less than one month after this campaign.
Operation Linebacker II was an aerial bombing campaign conducted against targets in North Vietnam, with the goal of destroying major target complexes in the Hanoi and Haiphong areas. It was the largest heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II.
Herrin described his heroic flying as “a challenge at times.” He flew mostly at night, no matter what the weather. Many of the flights were along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, which was the logistical system that ran from North Vietnam to South Vietnam, through Laos and Cambodia. He and his crews utilized some of the most advanced technology available during that era. From time to time, they also worked with Air America.
He later flew the KC-135, out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, N.C. The KC-135 is a military aerial refueling aircraft which can be used to extend the range of US tactical fighters and bombers.
Herrin said, “I enjoyed my time and feel fortunate to have flown with a lot of fantastic people. I cherish my days of serving the United States Air Force. I have kept up with a few folks and we still stay in touch.”
Herrin kept flying for a while after leaving the Air Force, and then took up sailing. He and a group of six fellow Georgia Tech graduates sail together.
They are all military veterans — two Marines, two Navy, two Army and Herrin from the Air Force.
To date, they have sailed every island in the Caribbean except two.
Originally from Waycross, Ga., Herrin returned to his hometown after his military service.
He had a 36-year career in banking and retired from SunTrust Bank in 2013.
He and Rebecca, his wife of 43 years, have two daughters.