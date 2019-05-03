Army veteran Dorcus helped rebuild communication lines in Europe

In 1946, rebuilding communication capability was a priority in bomb-destroyed Europe. Al Dorcas was up to the challenge and enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps at the young age of 17 years. He trained in Monmouth, N.J. —the Army site of some of the most significant communication and electronic breakthroughs in military history. Established in 1860, the U.S. Army Signal Corps develops, tests, installs and manages advanced communications and information systems for the command and control of combined arms forces.
After ten slightly seasick days on a Victory ship crossing the rough waters of the Atlantic, Dorcas landed in war-torn Germany.
His job was the installation and repair of switchboards and telephone systems for voice communications. He traveled and worked extensively throughout the American zone in Allied-occupied Germany as part of this assignment.
The WWII theater designation includes military personnel serving in occupied Germany from 1945 through the mid-1950s.
For his service, Dorcas received a Victory Medal, the European Occupation Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
Dorcas explained his role, “People need to remember that technology was very different at the time. There were no cellphones. We had to hardwire everything across a large geographic area. There was a lot of devastation because of the bombing. We Americans and our Allies did a tremendous job rebuilding. If you don’t have communications, you can’t accomplish anything. And that’s what we did—made communication possible.
“From my experience, the vast majority of people in Germany seemed very grateful. We were treated with respect. I also have to say that the Americans did a good job of leaving churches and public buildings intact during the bombing. That always impressed me.”
Growing up in Sarasota, Fla., Dorcas had never seen snow until he deployed to Europe.
On a week’s leave, Dorcas snow-skied Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze, located close to Garmisch in the southern Bavarian section of the country. It was one of his most memorable experiences while there.
In 1947, Dorcas visited Paris on another leave and was able to see Notre Dame Cathedral. He commented on the recent fire in the cathedral, saying it was “devastating to watch on the news.”
After service, Dorcas spent 8 years as a police officer in Miami and Hialeah, Fla. He then moved to Glynn County, Ga., and joined the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC).
While there, he taught search warrants, surveillance techniques and riot/crowd control. He retired in 2001 after 24 years with FLETC.
His retirement was short-lived due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. He received a call in December 2001 to help develop the TSA.
He came out of retirement and moved to Oklahoma for one year, developing and monitoring the TSA program which trained over 50,000 people.
Dorcas and Ginger, his wife of 40-plus years, have two sons and a daughter. Of his time in the service, he said, “There are many challenges in any situation, but the U.S. Army can overcome anything.”