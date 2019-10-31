Preparation for Frat Beach a group effort

While once the Golden Isles’ local government agencies may have looked at college students descending annually on East Beach at the old Coast Guard station on St. Simons Island as any other gathering, they now take Frat Beach quite seriously.
“Maybe four or five years ago, we were getting calls to shut it down,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “A lot of people who lived on St. Simons just had enough of it, and I think that was in large part because the county didn’t have a game plan.
“From the early days and all, things have changed dramatically. The county realized it’s not just ‘It’s a beach and people are going to come here, we can’t stop them.’ Those days are over.
“We prepare. Our staff is in meetings, coordinating with the other stakeholders, if you will, and we’ve got a game plan. A lot of it is quite reactionary. You don’t know if everyone’s going to behave on the beach, but we’ve got a presence there.”
Since then, local government has taken the event very seriously.
“We have an extensive timeline, which we start working on weeks out,” said county Public Works Director Dave Austin.
According to Emergency Management Specialist Alec Eaton, keeping the peace and making sure nobody gets hurt is a group effort.
“We’re all in. Just about every part of the county —police, fire rescue, public works, parks and recreation — everyone’s at the table planning for it and trying to make it the best Georgia-Florida beach party we’ve had,” Eaton said.
The county fire department, oolice department, Sheriff’s Office, public works and Recreation and Parks Department all pitch in, while the state Department of Natural Resources, the Coast Guard, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Schools and the College of Coastal Georgia provide additional personnel and resources.
Medical personnel from the Southeast Georgia Health System staff a first aid tent, Eaton said, and Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, rallies volunteers to help clean up the beach both before and after the event.
“She brings out more volunteers than you would believe,” Austin said. “If that’s not enough, she comes back the next morning and sweeps the beach early with volunteers.”
Austin’s department also spends a lot of time sprucing up the place: grooming sidewalks, straightening up landscaped areas and setting up the Frat Beach area by bringing in port-a-potties, fencing and tents.
“What we’re concerned with is two things,” Browning said. “That the crowd that comes down, they have a good, enjoyable, safe event and that at the same time they have as little impact on the community as possible.”
To that end, county personnel arranged for water and snacks, lost and found and medical tents, along with food trucks in the Coast Guard beach parking area.
“It’s a really large operation, and we’ve been going at this several years now. It’s a very well-oiled machine, and it’s been a great benefit,” Eaton said.
In response to citizen complaints, police will take a more active hand this year in making sure Frat Beach revelers don’t leave the beach to go get in trouble elsewhere. In particular, Browning said police will be keeping a closer eye on residential areas after the festivities wind down.
“We can expect around 5 (p.m.) the crowd will start leaving the beach, and we’re going to keep an eye on them,” Browning said. “We understand that when they leave the beach they go somewhere else.”
That said, the intent of the security measures is not to put a dampener on the party.
“We don’t want to lock up everyone who takes a drink, but there’s a proper way to handle beer drinking and being responsible,” Browning said.
“Don’t do as you please. Come down and have a good time, but be a good neighbor while you’re here. Don’t get out of hand. If you get out of hand, you’re going to have people seeing you get out of hand and we’ll respond to it.”