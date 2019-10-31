Scattered among the Bulldog red-and-black getups and the wild Halloween-themed costumes at this year’s Frat Beach bash, a more understated outfit will makes its presence felt at the annual blowout at Coast Guard Beach — police uniforms.
Yes, and with real law enforcement officers wearing them. As they have in recent years, law enforcement agencies from throughout the county will establish a command center in the Coast Guard Beach parking lot. If past years are any indication, inevitably there will be a few arrests — typically for underage drinking, drug possession or public drunkenness.
But Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said arrests or disruption of the festivities is not the object of their mission. The police presence is there keep the peace, plain and simple, he said.
“I don’t want any of the participants to fear the law enforcement that is there,” Powell said of the event, which typically draws several thousand young partiers to the beach on the Friday before the big game. “We are here to protect and enhance their safety. I don’t want them to be hesitant about asking for assistance if they need it.”
That would include assistance with calling a cab or an Uber service for a safe, legal ride home from the party. “I would rather them come to us as opposed to putting themselves in a position of being in a vehicle or walking when it enhances the opportunity to hurt themselves or others,” he said.
The Glynn County Police Department will be joined by several other local agencies, including Brunswick Police, the Georgia State Patrol, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Natural Resources. Additionally, Glynn County Fire Rescue EMS personnel will be on hand, Powell said. Also, Southeast Georgia Health System will have a medical assistance tent on scene. The law enforcement presence will operate out of the county Emergency Management Agency’s Mobile Command Center, which will be set up in the parking lot.
“It’s a combination of all the public safety agencies coming together to try to enhance the safety of the event,” Powell said.
The Frat Beach party has become bigger for some college-age youngsters than the actual Georgia vs. Florida football rivalry that kicks off in Jacksonville the next day. Throngs of revelers begin gathering on the beach Friday morning, with many remaining right up until dusk.
As they have in past years, some police will be there on the beach among the revelers. Unless there is underage drinking or a display of illegal narcotics, the college crowd should not have any problems with the men and women behind the badges, Powell said.
“We will patrol the areas and if we encounter violators we will take the appropriate action,” Powell said. “Underage drinking and narcotics possession are two of the largest issues we face. But the crowds have been much better behaved in the last two years, in my opinion.”
With large crowds of young and old descending on the island for the big game, police presence will be stepped up accordingly to handle the traffic increase on island roadways, Powell said. Although police are not planning any enhanced DUI patrols over the Florida-Georgia weekend, there is a much better chance of going to jail if you do choose to drink and drive, he said.
“We don’t want anybody driving impaired at any time, period,” Powell said. “But I will tell you: because of the extra presence out there, if somebody does make that decision, the chances are greater that you will be apprehended.”