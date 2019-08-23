It’s not just the board man who gets paid.
Football has become a multi-billon dollar industry as more eyes have fixated on the sport, at all levels, than ever before.
The increase in money flowing around the game has filtered down to the players’ level where, as the result of the rising salary cap, contracts have continued to soar.
But not all positions have experienced equal growth. With modern football becoming increasingly pass friendly, positions that facilitate or impede the passing game have seen an upsurge in value.
The “money” positions are clear when looking at where NFL teams spend their cash. Quarterbacks receive the largest slice of the pie with an average salary that exceeds $4.9M with offensive tackles, the players tasked with protecting the signal caller, coming in second at an average of over $2.5M.
On the other side of the ball, defensive ends earn the third-highest average salary, also just over $2.5M, to get around those highly paid tackles and disrupt the quarterback.
The same holds true at the college level where 30 of the 247Sports Composite top 100 2020 recruits are quarterbacks, offensive tackles or edge rushers. Of the 2019 top 100 recruits, 32 played one of those three positions.
The Golden Isles is immensely familiar with the significance of the money positions following a season in which they watched quarterback Jaylin Simpson pilot Frederica Academy to a state championship, defensive end Marlon Taylor terrorize opposing passers at Glynn Academy, and left tackle Warren McClendon anchor Brunswick’s offensive line.
Each player’s talent was recognized by college coaches, and the trio will be playing on Saturday’s in the near future: Simpson at Auburn, Taylor at Tennessee-Chattanooga, and McClendon at Georgia.
But fret not, the next wave is on its way.
At Frederica Academy, freshman Tyler Devlin is set to step into the saddle and lead the Knights on their quest for back-to-back titles.
Though he measures in at just 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, Devlin has the requisite arm talent to make all the throws necessary.
“The quarterback position at our place is going to be vital,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “It’s vital in what we’re going to do with our offense. That RPO offense that we’re going to run is up pace, he’s got to get everybody up there, and get everybody set, and get everybody in motion that’s supposed to be in motion, and find everybody that’s supposed to be there.
“I just think he’s done a really good job so far.”
Nearly every play, Devlin will walk to the line with both a run and pass call, and it will be up to him to read a key defender and make the appropriate decision.
The Knights’ system will test the young Devlin’s ability to quickly diagnose defenses — a task difficult even for veteran quarterbacks.
“It’s been a little bit new, because at middle school I didn’t really run that that much,” Devlin said. “But I’m learning, and I’m getting better day by day.”
Derrick said that he’s yet to see Devlin panic through the Knights’ offseason work. He’s had to remind himself that Devlin will make freshman mistakes at times because the signal caller carries himself as a much more mature player.
Devlin’s maturity help him reconcile with the plight of quarterbacks everywhere; as the face of the team, he’ll be the one to receive the lion’s share of the credit for the team’s success and the blame for its struggles.
“He and I had that talk,” Derrick said. “He and I will be the ones that win and lose a lot of football games, regardless of whatever else happens. Quarterback play and the head coach calling plays are the guys that always screw up.”
With the team’s title aspirations in his hands, Devlin is just trying to take things day by day and focus on what he can control.
He won’t be Simpson, not (off the bat), but the Knights are confident Devlin will create his own legacy.
“I couldn’t be more happy to have that kid leading us as a freshman,” Derrick said. “I really think he’s going to be something special in a few years.”
Glynn Academy already knows what it has in Jordan Swain.
As part of the Terrors’ defensive end rotation, Swain recorded 24 stops, two tackles for a loss, and two sacks last season, but the numbers belie his influence on games.
“Whether they’re throwing the ball or running the ball, you can’t lineup without defensive linemen,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “It’s an integral part of what we do. You’ve got to have guys up there that are physical, that play with energy.
“[Swain] is a kid that does all that. He’s a big kid who’s a really good athlete, but on top of that, Jordan is an incredible leader out here who is a vocal kid with our players.”
In taking over the role of team leader, Swain is following in Taylor’s footsteps as he begins his senior campaign.
“[Taylor] had a weird teaching style, getting in your butt,” Swain said. “But I learned a lot from him really, and now I’m putting it to use on the field.”
The Terrors have won the Region 2-6A championship each of the past three seasons powered by a defense that has held teams to just over 16 points per game over that span.
If Glynn is to continue its streak, it will need for the 6-3, 250-pound Swain to fulfill his potential as a game-wrecking force off the edge.
Fighting off foes in the trenches requires a special combination of physicality to shed blockers and athleticism to subsequently close on the ball carrier — Swain’s favorite part of playing the position is getting after the quarterback and feeling them hit the ground — but the position also demands a certain level of mental discipline to maintain the proper rush lane and identify the play.
“Especially for us, it’s a contain spot,” Swain said. “So if the quarterback is passing, we can’t let him get out, because we’re the last line of defense.”
Mental fortitude is also key on the offensive line, where they must be prepared for various stunts and pinpoint blitzers looking to get a free run at the ball carrier.
Brunswick High’s McClendon was one of the best in the state in all facets of offensive line play, but Kanaya Charlton is pushing to meet, and exceed, the play of his predecessor.
“It’s a lot to take over,” Charlton said. “He was a great player and the whole team expects me to be just as good a player as him.
“I want to prove I can be just as good, and better, than him.”
Measuring in at a towering 6-5, 300 pounds with grown man strength, the sophomore is already well-prepared for the physicality playing in the trenches demands.
He’ll line up at guard at times throughout the season when the Pirates need a big push up the middle, it’s in playing both tackle spots that Charlton derives the most of his value.
“They protect the blindside,” said Brunswick assistant head coach/offensive line coach Garrett Grady. “[Charlton’s] nickname is Blindside, they’ve called him that at Jane Macon forever. He embraces that, and he knows how important that position is, not even in just pass pro, but run plays. You know that side is taken care of.”
Being right handed, Charlton is still working to become more fluid when kicking back into his stance on the left side, though he’s already shown improvement in that area.
A rash of injuries at quarterback for Brunswick makes Charlton’s job keeping them clean in the pocket all that more important this season as the Pirates attempt to bounce back from a dismal offensive showing a year ago and sail back into the postseason picture.
But, like his counterparts in the money positions at Frederica and Glynn, Charlton isn’t backing away from the spotlight or the challenge of replacing a standout.
“I’ve got to work just as hard as [McClendon] did, in the weight room and on the field, I have to push myself beyond my limits, and I’ve got push the others beyond their limits,” Charlton said. “If I want to fill his shoes, I need to be able to help all the people around me, and be able to help myself, with all their problems and my problems.”