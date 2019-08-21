Beginning next month, the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is offering Golden Isles residents the chance to earn some bragging rights while supporting a good cause.
The Putters inaugural event will pit the members of 11 different golf clubs around the area against one another in a putting competition throughout the month of September, with each club’s champion going on to compete in the grand finale at Sea Island’s Driftwood Putting Course on Oct. 17.
Entry fee is $20, and $10 for additional rounds with proceeds going towards the Boys and Girls Club’s golf program.
“This is a huge golfing community,” said Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia director of development Brook Eldridge Parmelee. “It gets all the golfers together in this area for a little fun competition to support the Boys and Girls Club.”
The competing clubs include: Sea Island, Sea Palms, King and Prince, Brunswick Country Club, Jekyll Island Golf Club, and Heritage Oaks from Glynn County; Okefenokee Country Club in Pierce County; Camden County’s Osprey Cove, Golf Club at Sanctuary Cove and Laurel Island Links; and Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in McIntosh County.
Each of 11 clubs will set their own individual challenges with competition open to all ages from Sept. 1-30.
The event was the brainchild of Boys and Girls club board member Steve Holt, who has worked with the organization for the past 20 years.
“There’s a lot of guys and gals at these clubs that cannot win their club championship, nor could I win my club championship,” Holt said. “But there’s a lot of guys and gals that could win a putting competition. They’re good putters, get hot with the putter, and all of a sudden, they’re making a bunch of putts.”
Once each club determines its putting champion, the 11 finalists will come together for one more round at the Driftwood Putting Course at The Lodge on St. Simons Island.
Not only will the grand champion win bragging rights as the best putter in the Golden Isles, they’ll receive a trophy constructed by a master craftsman from donated putters that will incorporate the logos from each of the 11 competing golf clubs and the players’ winning ball on top.
Additionally, Sea Island golf performance center manager, and master club fitter, Craig Allan is donating a custom putter fitting, as well as a custom Odyssey putter, and Dr. Morris Pickens is offering an hour-long sports psychology session focused on putting to the winner.
There will also be a $10,000 Hole-in-One challenge featuring a 50-foot putt.
The Boys and Girls Club is hoping this is just the start of an unique event that could eventually grow into a state-wide competition moving forward.
“I said, ‘Maybe we can do something that has never been done in our area,’ and in fact, I think I’m pretty convinced it’s never been done anywhere,” Holt said.