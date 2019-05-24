2 reminders about enjoying the Isles' beaches

The Golden Isles offers visitors and residents scenic beaches that attract crowds every summer. The sun and the waves serve as picturesque backdrop to pleasant days of leisure. With a little caution and preparation, beach visitors will end their days with nothing but fond memories.
A couple of reminders when enjoying the beaches:
Be safe: Waters change frequently and somewhat rapidly in the local oceans. Todd Thompson, the water rescue coordinator for Glynn County Fire Rescue, urged people not to get too deep into the water unless they know how to swim and to watch out for fast-changing water levels.
“St. Simons is unique in the fact that it has three rivers that dump into the ocean close to our area, and our tides run up to eight feet every six hours,” Thompson said. “So the water is either rushing into the beach or it’s rushing out offshore.”
Tidal charts can be downloaded for preparation. Water levels will change about every six hours, Thompson said.
“It’s not a pool,” he said. “It’s an ocean, and the ocean changes.”
Please don’t leave trash behind: Many local residents work yearround to keep the Golden Isles as pristine as possible.
Groups like Keep Golden Isles Beautiful host events and cleanups frequently, to not only clean up the area but also raise awareness about maintaining trash-free beaches.
“Trash-free beaches are not only ecologically important, they also provide a more enjoyable experience for all who spend time at our Golden Isles beaches,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. “Following coastal communities best practices, the St. Simons Island beaches are ‘carry in, carry out’ in that folks are expected to bring off the beach everything that they carry on — including trash. This also includes cigarette butts, as the beaches are not a giant ashtray. Cigarette butts should be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.”
Those wishing to play an active role in cleaning up the beaches will have a chance to do so on June 8, when Yamaha Marine plans to sponsor a coast-wide cleanup in all six of Georgia’s coastal counties.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will help host a cleanup covering the 41 public access points on St. Simons, and the group will meet at the St. Simons Coastal Guard Station on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.
Cleanups will also be held on Jekyll Island and at Fancy Bluff Park.
Those with questions about the cleanup effort can email info.kbgib@gmail.com.