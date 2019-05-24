Golf in the Golden Isles is second to none

Golf is one of the most popular pastimes for residents and visitors in the Golden Isles. Between the weather, the perfectly manicured courses and some of the best instructors in the country, it’s easy to see why golfers of all skill levels love to tee it up in the Golden Isles.
It also helps when you have a wildly successful PGA Tour event each year and have several PGA Tour pros that call St. Simons Island home. Here are some things people need to know about teeing it up in the Isles.
Variety: With a plethora of courses available to play, there is a variety that not a lot of areas can offer. There are 13 different courses from public to semi-private and private courses in the Isles here is a course that fits what even the most discerning golfer. The courses also have a variety of styles, with each course having its own personality. If you want to play a links course, we’ve got that. If you want to play a course with an island green, we’ve got that too. With so many fabulous courses, the hard part might be picking which one you want to play.
Scenery: No one would blame you if you got lost in the beautiful vistas during your round. From courses that meander into the marshland to ones right next to the coast, it would be easy to be distracted from your round by the view from certain holes. Some of the best views are the view of St. Simons Sound from Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Plantation Courses, the ocean view from Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Great Dunes and the beautiful marsh views on King and Prince Golf Course.
RSM Classic: Some of the views can be seen on TVs around the country every year during the RSM Classic, the annual PGA Tour event that comes to Seaside and Plantation in November. The tournament not only gives the Isles a lot of prestige, it is essentially a four-day advertisement for golfing in the Golden Isles.
PGA pros: Speaking of the PGA Tour, the Isles has become a haven for many of the Tour’s best players. That movement started with the success of Davis Love III, who has won more than 20 times on the Tour and also hosts the RSM Classic every year. Love is a Glynn Academy alumnus and made the Isles his home base throughout his prolific career. The amount of PGA pros living in the Isles has reached around a dozen, headlined by two-time major winner Zach Johnson, multiple Tour winner Matt Kuchar and a host of young players making a name for themselves on the Tour.
Instruction: One of the reasons why the pros love living in the Golden Isles is the instruction available. No matter what course you choose to play, there are professional instructors waiting to help golfers of all skill levels shave a few strokes off their games.