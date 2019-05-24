Five must-visit places on Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island is a treasure trove of history and nature that draws in thousands of people every year. If your travels take you there, these five places must be on your itinerary.
The Shipwreck: If going no matter what the tide level, take the beach access at the soccer fields on the southeast end of the island and walk around a mile and a half south, where you can find the rusted mast of a wrecked shrimp boat, the Mary Ann, that’s now almost completely covered by sand. Shrimp boats sometimes find inglorious ends in shallow areas, but this one worked its way into Jekyll lore thanks to a combination of bad luck and more than 20 years of shifting sands.
A benefit during the warmer months is taking in the various sea turtle nests near the dunes and bird-watching, as masses of seabirds and shorebirds spend their time not far away from the wreck.
The Historic District: Aspects of the Millionaires Village could fill up more than one Top 5 list. The time, care and money put into restoring these extraordinary vacation residences for some of the most powerful people of a bygone time is profound to contemplate but exquisite to see. Members of the Jekyll Island Club included people like J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and Marshall Field.
Each cottage and structure has their own unique story worth your time.
Driftwood Beach: It’s actually not driftwood — barrier islands are at the forefront of environmental change, and the trees are actually part of a maritime forest that the ocean’s gradually taken away over the years. However, weathering of the trees and their semi-submerged state present a unique display. On the main access path, you can see the marsh just to the north — between the beach and the road — which presents its own stunning view and which is home to numerous birds and other creatures.
Mosaic: One of the newest additions to Jekyll attractions is the Mosaic museum, a complete reimagining of the Jekyll Island museum experience. Containing original and reproduction pieces, and audio and visual exhibits, Mosaic tells the story from Native American settlements through to the modern era in a fashion that truly has to be seen to be believed.
Georgia Sea Turtle Center: While the Historic District is the heart of what Jekyll Island was, the GSTC is the hub through which the modern island operates. A singular attraction for all ages, there are year-round programs, and people can not only learn about sea turtles, but witness sea turtle rehabilitation as it’s ongoing. The GSTC operates as a key part in the conservation of sea turtles along the Atlantic Coast. And it’s not all just sea turtles — the GSTC also works with diamondback terrapins and snakes.
Additionally, there are behind-the-scenes tours you can take, and beach excursions during sea turtle nesting season.