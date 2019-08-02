With classes once again starting in Glynn County, make sure to register your child with the Glynn County Schools Central Registration if it’s their first time attending a Glynn County School. Registration hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Register prior to school starting on Aug. 8 at the Risley Annex Building, 2900 Albany St., Brunswick.
Required documents include a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s Social Security card, proof of residence and parent/legal guardian identification. Custody documents may be requested if applicable. The Glynn County Vital Records Office, located on 2747 4th St., in Brunswick, can issue birth records for a $25 fee.
Proof of residence documents include a current utility bill or rent/lease/purchase agreement. Parent or legal guardian identification requires that the parent or legal guardian be present. Any photo identification presented as documentation does not have to be government issued.
Other required documents include a certificate of immunization and a certificate of vision/hearing/dental/nutrition screening, both of which need to be completed by the Glynn County Health Department or a primary healthcare provider.
The required forms can be obtained from the health department or the child’s primary care provider. Parents with medical or religious reasons for declining immunizations or health screenings should contact the health department or a private physician for proper documentation.
Once you have registered your child, you’ll receive a registration verification document that you have to take to the school where your residence is zoned. You can then enroll your child and receive a homeroom assignment or class schedule.