5 things to know about Frederica Academy

The Frederica Academy culture is designed to engage and inspire children of all ages from pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade. Our 50-year experience reveals a core belief that those students who participate in a wide variety of activities and enjoy interacting with a host of ideas and people are the ones who contribute to and benefit the most from Frederica. Our unique campus culture emphasizes personal growth through relationships with adults and peers and a curiosity to learn through a variety of classes, athletic teams, fine arts programs, and service opportunities. What we have discovered over time is that young people, with the support and guidance of thoughtful adult mentors, find and develop their best selves through age-appropriate, robust interaction with the world.
Faculty Relationships – Students are more likely to have positive and impactful relationships with their teachers because of smaller classes and more faculty interactions on campus outside of classes.
Participation – Students learn and develop more by doing. FA is not a spectator school. Students are inspired, encouraged, and challenged through hands-on, experiential learning and self-discovery.
Peer Community – One of the single biggest impactors in a young person’s development is the influence of his or her peer group. FA’s shared mission, values, and beliefs position students and graduates for success in college and life.
Character Development – Students treat themselves and others with more respect when they are known and valued in their community. FA’s small, nurturing setting fosters a culture of familiarity, respect, and accountability.
Confidence through Competence – FA promotes student self-advocacy and achievement through innumerable opportunities to learn different ways of thinking and acting. Skills are reinforced and modeled time and again inside and outside the classroom.