Affordable Private Education
Brunswick Christian Academy has been serving Brunswick for more than 40 years and offers the most affordable private education. With rates as low as $130 per week and K5-12th grade as low as $400 per month, we are the best option for your child and your budget.
Smaller class size brings better learning
Brunswick Christian Academy offers smaller class sizes to give your child a better learning environment. Your child will receive the attention they needs to excel, not only in academics, but also in life.
Christian Education
Each child will grow not only mentally, but also spiritually. We do not teach a specific denomination but each class is taught from a biblical point of view. All students attend weekly chapel services led by the BCA praise team and school pastor.
High Standards lead to success
Brunswick Christian Academy students score 1-2 years higher than the national average on standardized tests. Many students also take part in the dual-enrollment program that is offered through Truett McConnell and College of Coastal Georgia.
What interests you?
Brunswick Christian Academy opened 10 new classrooms in 2016 to better accommodate our students’ needs. With a list of electives for students to choose from, award winning fine arts and sports programs, your child is sure to find an activity in which to excel. Stop by to tour our facilities anytime during normal business hours.