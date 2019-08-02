National attention toward school security has increased significantly in the aftermath of several traumatic school shooting incidents that have occurred recently across the country.
This attention has led to many school systems, including Glynn County Schools, to carefully review their security measures and to make improvements where necessary.
Glynn County Schools is working to beef up its security in a variety of ways. Staff on nearly all levels have undergone additional training, including receptions, administrators, bus drivers and school resource officers.
“You hear the term ‘first responder’ all the time,” said Rod Ellis, Glynn County Schools police chief. “Well, first responders are going to be the people at the school. They’re going to have to respond and manage it until such we time we get more resources in the school.”
Every school has also been assessed by administrators and SROs for potential weaknesses in school security, and plans are in the works to add infrastructure and technology to help improve security.
The Glynn County Board of Education has approved many measures to increase security, including the purchase of new security cameras and other equipment for schools.
A safety grant made available this year by the state also provides $30,000 for every public school to improve its security.
The school system will soon begin work on the construction of gates at either end of the portion of Mansfield Street that runs through Glynn Academy’s campus. The gates are part of a larger effort to fence off the entire campus, in order to keep people from coming onto campus without authorization.
Glynn County Schools has been acknowledged around the state for placing SROs in every school.
“The average response time in the event of an incident and in most places for law enforcement to arrive is about three minutes,” said Jim Pulos, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services for Glynn County Schools, at a recent school board work session. “We are very fortunate and gracious of our school board to have an SRO at all of our school sites.”
Every school has law enforcement and medical professionals in the building, Ellis said, as every school has an SRO and a school nurse.
“Stop the Bleed” tourniquet kits are also available in most schools, and the nurses have been trained to use the kits in an emergency situation.