Student mental health should be on the mind of every parent.
About 1 in 5 children and youth have a diagnosable emotional, behavioral or mental health disorder, according to the Association for Children’s Mental Health, and 1 in 10 young people have a mental health challenge that is severe enough to impair how they function at home or school.
Children and youth dealing with mental health challenges will experience difficulty at school, and those challenges will increase if help is not sought.
Youth with emotional and behavioral disorders will often struggle to reach graduation. Nationally, only 40 percent of students with emotional, behavioral and mental health disorders graduate from high school, according to the Association for Children’s Mental Health.
Early detection and intervention strategies, though, can be effective treatment.
Last year, Glynn County Schools added a new administrative position to oversee wrap-around services for mental health programs offered to students.
Senetra Haywood serves as the director of student services, and she oversees school counselors, social workers and nurses.
Community groups also work with the school system to support students.
Communities in Schools, a dropout prevention program that serves students in Glynn County Schools, works directly with students who are at risk of not reaching their high school graduation. The nonprofit provides counseling as well as many other services to students.
Parents also play a key role in identifying the symptoms a student shows and helping their child receive the help they need.