Glynn County Schools Superintendent welcomes back students

Welcome to the 2019-20 school year! Glynn County Schools has a long and storied history of excellence in academics, arts and athletics with the very focal point of our mission remaining on our students. We are proud to serve the community as a premier school system empowering our students with the tools and resources to grow, lead and excel in their future pursuits.
Feedback serves as an important ingredient for continuous improvement. Our official letter of accreditation from AdvancEd documenting our successful renewal this past school year serves as a springboard for our work to ensure students are capable of success in higher education, in the workplace and in life.
Words like “high-flying,” “strong,” “visionary,” and “progressive” were prevalent throughout the report, and the team’s comments support our focus on fostering a culture that values relationships, effective communication, trust, collaboration and respect. Moreover, their observations confirm our system’s strong belief that it will take all of us – teachers, leaders and community members – working together as a team to promote high expectations and to deliver a quality education for all students.
With the strong support of our parents and business partners, we are confident that Glynn County Schools will continue to meet the community’s high standards, and we welcome your continued support in advancing a school system that reflects the values and aspirations of one of the nation’s oldest, proudest and most promising counties.
Dr. Virgil Cole
Superintendent of Schools