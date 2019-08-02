The Golden Isles never fails to show its giving side.
As the new school year approaches, several local groups have come together to collect school supplies to donate to students.
St. William Parish is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” drive to collect school supplies for St. Francis Xavier School in Brunswick.
The church has been a long supporter of the school, said Jan Roberts, one of the drive’s organizers.
“All the kids that are on tuition assistance are the ones that we shop for, and we pretty much buy everything they will need for the whole year, so the parents don’t have to worry about that,” Roberts said.
Those wishing to donate to the church’s school supply drive can call 912-638-2647.
Women’s Voice of Glynn, a local advocacy group, donated supplies to the recent Kinder-Carnival, an event that aims to promote the importance of early education and help students prepare for the school year.
“Women’s Voices of Glynn has an Education Action Group. When word reached us that backpacks and books were needed for the Kinder-Carnival, our membership responded with over 100 books and raffle backpacks,” said Beth Fennell, a member of Women’s Voices of Glynn.
The group also received donations from women who are not members of the group but who care about local students, Fennell said.
These kinds gestures can make a significant difference in students’ school readiness.
“It’s just to help people that need a little helping hand and to further support education for the kids,” Roberts said.