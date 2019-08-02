Even though they’re not the ones who do the homework and take the tests and quizzes, parents have just as big a role in their children’s academic success.
That’s why organizations such as parent teacher associations (PTA) are important avenues for getting involved with children’s education. Heather Colvin, president of the Glynn County PTA, said that parents who are involved with their children’s education reinforce its overall value.
“Parental involvement enhances a children’s educational experience by making them aware of what the child is doing within the classroom and those same ideals can be expanded while at home.,” Colvin said. “It also gives the child the feeling of importance and pride when their parents take a vested interest in what they do thus setting the example of the importance of education.”
Colvin said that along with getting involved with PTA and promoting learning in the home, understanding the proper communication channels made available through the school system’s websites allows parents to have access to not only their children’s teachers, but other parents as well.
“Communication is key,” Colvin said. “With your child, with the teachers, with other parents.”
But exactly how involved should a parent be in their children’s education? It’s an important question to ask in a time when terms such as “helicopter parent” float about in the culture.
Colvin said the balance lies between letting them learn on their own about important lessons such as failure while providing support for them along the way.
“Over-involvement has definitely become a thing, and I think this is not as much as being ‘too involved’ as it is being involved in the wrong ways,” Colvin said. “A parent needs allow a child to become their own person and be the encouraging and guiding sideline member who gets them to that place.”
Colvin also said that being involved in organizations such as PTA gives parents a real voice in their children’s schools. By exchanging ideas with school staff and other parents, they are able to learn more about schools as well as ways that they can make a positive impact in them.
“It shows your child you care about education and that it is a priority in their life,” Colvin said. “It is not all about fundraising and money, but more so about how those things enhance the learning and overall scholastic experience of our children.”
Parents interested in joining PTAs for schools in Glynn County can attend the annual PTA Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 18. This free, community-wide event is sponsored by the Glynn County PTA Council will give parents an opportunity to meet and enjoy food with principals and board members from all the county schools. And of course, children are welcome to play games and possibly win prizes.