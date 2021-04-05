Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of soup and chili this week. Donations may be dropped of at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext 110.

The Island Directory has an app for that

Not so very long ago, phone companies urged their customers to let their “fingers do the walking” as they searched for businesses in the yellow pages. Times have changed. Fingers are still doing their fair share of walking, but nowadays it’s most likely on a keyboard or telephone screen.