After enduring a difficult pregnancy, pre-eclampsia and her baby’s early arrival, Heather Davis did not intend to breastfeed. But after attending a breastfeeding class at Southeast Georgia Health System, Davis decided to give it a try.
“I learned about the benefits of breastfeeding, and decided to try,” Davis said.
While her breastfeeding journey got off to a rough start, within a month she was successful, thanks to Danielle Blumer, IBCLC, a lactation consultant on the Camden Campus.
“Those one-on-one meetings made all the difference. Danielle worked with us for hours. I would have given up otherwise,” Davis said.
World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is August 1-7. This year’s theme is Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents. The Health System’s lactation consultants want mothers to know they can continue nursing even after returning to work.
“We are here to help guide them or answer any questions they may have,” says Jennifer Bergman, IBCLC, a lactation consultant on the Health System’s Brunswick Campus.
Seven Steps to Successful Breastfeeding
The breastfeeding program is staffed by International Board-certified Lactation Consultants, including Blumer, Bergman and Jessica Albright. “Mothers need to know they have a support system. By helping with common to complex problems, we build their confidence. They leave saying, ‘I feel so much better,’” Albright explains.
Lactation support includes:
1. Breastfeeding education during prenatal childbirth classes
2. Help with breastfeeding and getting newborns to “latch” after delivery
3. A breastfeeding book with links to helpful videos
4. Support groups that meet twice monthly at Brunswick and monthly at Camden
5. One-on-one consultations
6. A “warm phone line” for questions and concerns
7. The “Milky Weigh” Facebook group
Breastfeeding Benefits
“Breast milk contains immune-building factors, which reduces sickness, allergies and asthma in babies,” Bergman says. Blumer agrees. “Newborns have a weak immune system; colostrum in breast milk protects them against viruses and introduces healthy bacteria into their gut.”
Breastfeeding benefits mothers, too. While breastfeeding, they release oxytocin, a hormone that promotes milk flow and relaxes the mother. It also shrinks the uterus back to pre-pregnancy size and reduces the risk of female cancers in women who breastfeed longer than a year.
“It’s cumulative; if you breastfeed one baby for six months and the next one for six months, you have a reduced risk,” Bergman says.
“Ovarian cancer runs in my family, so that was an added benefit,” Davis adds.
It’s Not All or Nothing
Though enthusiastic about their job, the consultants believe “Breastfeeding doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” Albright says. “There are times when moms have to supplement. They’re still a success,” Blumer adds.
This compassionate approach eases mothers’ minds, Davis claims. “If you’re having problems, reach out. No question is too outlandish. The consultants are amazing.”
“We want our community to see that there are resources available that really help,” says Blumer.
