IMG_E6647 edited.jpg

Southeast Georgia Health System lactation consultants, Jennifer Bergman, IBCLC; Danielle Blumer, RN, IBCLC and Jessica Albright, BSN, IBCLC, are ready to help moms.

 Provided photo

After enduring a difficult pregnancy, pre-eclampsia and her baby’s early arrival, Heather Davis did not intend to breastfeed. But after attending a breastfeeding class at Southeast Georgia Health System, Davis decided to give it a try.

“I learned about the benefits of breastfeeding, and decided to try,” Davis said.

