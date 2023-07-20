The Southeast Georgia Alliance has announced its selection of a marketing agency to support its efforts to attract and expand business and industry throughout the Southeast Georgia coastal region.

The six-county joint development authority has selected 365 Degree Total Marketing (365DTM), based on St. Simons Island, to help with its efforts to drive growth and investment.

