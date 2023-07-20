The Southeast Georgia Alliance has announced its selection of a marketing agency to support its efforts to attract and expand business and industry throughout the Southeast Georgia coastal region.
The six-county joint development authority has selected 365 Degree Total Marketing (365DTM), based on St. Simons Island, to help with its efforts to drive growth and investment.
“With ‘alliance’ in the name, it’s plain that we all value the significance of collaboration and effective communication as a key driver for regional growth,” said James Coughlin, chair of the SEGA-Alliance. “365DTM is a stand-out leader in economic development marketing, and we’re excited about harnessing their expertise to broaden awareness of the Southeast region as a thriving, business-friendly location for capital investments. The agency is hands down the most capable partner in our mission to drive economic prosperity throughout Southeast Georgia.”
The six counties in the alliance are Glynn, Camden, Charlton, Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne. The Alliance was formed in 2004 as the Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority and recently evolved as the SEGA-Alliance to maximize utilization impact of private and state resources designed to assist businesses and manufacturers looking to relocate or expand in the region.
365 Degree Total Marketing will help the alliance develop and execute successful marketing communications campaigns. Plans include researching market trends and perceptions “to create a brand that resonates among target audiences, design an integrated website, and craft a comprehensive communications plan” that aligns with the organization’s goals.
“We are beyond thrilled that the SEGA-Alliance recognizes the experience, talent and capabilities that our team brings to the table and that we’ll be working closely with leaders who envision what we all want — and that is a robust regional economy with an equally stable job market,” said Linda Mosley, CEO of 365DTM. “We’re moving confidently ahead equipped with our industry knowledge and skills to help showcase this coastal region’s unique potential for business growth.”
