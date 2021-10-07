Solar tech company to set up shop in Americus
Georgia’s rapidly growing clean energy industry has scored another success.
Solar technologies company NanoPV plans to invest more than $36 million in a manufacturing and distribution facility in Sumter County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The project is expected to bring more than 500 jobs to Americus.
“This incredible investment … is a testament to Georgia’s thriving solar environment and our laser focus on bringing big projects to rural parts of our state,” Kemp said.
New Jersey-based NanoPV is a pioneering solar technology company with nearly 20 years of experience in solar panel manufacturing and system integration.
The new manufacturing plant will be the company’s largest, operating in an existing 56,000-square-foot facility.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce Division worked in partnership with the Americus-Sumter County Payroll Development Authority, South Georgia Technical College and the state Department of Labor’s Quick Start workforce development program to land the project.
Georgia has emerged as a leader in the rebirth of the solar manufacturing industry in the U.S., state Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson said.
Georgia’s electricity mix now consists of nearly 12% renewable energy, including more than 3% from solar power.
“We are proud to add NanoPV to the incredible ecosystem of manufacturing and technology companies that call Georgia home,” Wilson said. “It is exciting to bring these jobs to Sumter County.”
— Capitol Beat News