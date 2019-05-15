The Golden Isles is a beautiful place with a ton of outdoor activities. Brunswick, St. Simons, and Jekyll Island offer a variety of things to do and here are six activities tourists and locals can try when they’re feeling up for an outdoor adventure.
Paddleboarding: There is a massive community of paddleboarders in the Golden Isles. Two of the best places to grab all your paddleboard needs is Turtle Tides Outfitters and Kingfisher Paddleventures. These two companies offer tours on St. Simons and Jekyll islands. Both companies offer a wide variety of lessons, tours and whatever the customer desires.
Kayaking/Canoeing: If standing up on a board isn’t for you, try kayaking or canoeing. One of the best places to go is Southeast Adventure Outfitters. Tours start around two-hour day trips down the Altamaha River, Satilla River and the beaches of little St. Simons Island multi-day trips are offered as well.
Disc golf: There is a hidden gem on St. Simons Island for the disc golf enthusiasts. Regardless if you have played before or not, this course is something fun and away from the water for families to do. There is a nine-hole course in Gascoigne Park that was established in 2008. It is a par-27 course, and the average golfer shoots right under that. It’s a free activity that could be fun to try with your family.
Sailing: Sailing is a huge part of the Golden Isles culture, and you can be a part of it. There is the Golden Isles Sailing Club that has been around for 41 years and has 72 current members. They hold races throughout the year and also offer camps for children and other people interested in sailing. Members pay a small membership fee and can participate in all the events the club does that year.
If that’s too much commitment for you, then there is Barry’s Beach Service where customers can rent sailboats at an hourly rate.
Fishing: There are so many different ways to fish in the Golden Isles. You can take your rod and reels and fish wherever you can get your rod in the water, or you can test your luck with the professionals at the various marinas who offer fishing charters. The St. Simons Island Pier is also a popular spot for anglers to try to reel in the catch of the day.
Horseback riding: Horseback riding on the beach has to be one of the coolest things to do in the Golden Isles. People can either bring in their horses or choose to do a ride with the Stables at Frederica or Three Oaks Farm, two local farms that offer various horseback riding excursions on Jekyll Island and their farm.
People can ride their horses on St. Simons or Jekyll Island. However, if you want to use Three Oaks, their beach rides are on Jekyll only. Three Oaks also offers narrated carriage tours. The Stables at Frederica has beach rides on Sea Island and marshland and wooded rides as well.