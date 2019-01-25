Listed at $559k, this beautiful beach cottage is tucked-away in one of St. Simons Island’s most relaxed and sought-after beach neighborhoods. This 3BR, 2.5B retreat is just three blocks from the beach! Set in an uncommonly private location, the privacy and ample off-road parking are two reasons this property is peerless. There is simply nothing else like it on the market.
Never rented, the home has been used very sparingly as a second home. It is in excellent condition and has enticing 10’ ceilings with lots of natural light. This home would make a wonderful second home, perfect vacation rental property or a lovely primary residence. Walk to the beach, Crab Trap, Crabdaddy’s, The King and Prince Hotel and the Pier/Village area. This level of privacy, at this price point, this close to the beach, is an extremely rare find.