This beautiful family home, situated on .85 acres in Laurel Grove Plantation, offers many updated features as well as space for all to enjoy. There are four bedrooms, 2 up and 2 down, as well as a bonus room and separate playroom, living and family/keeping room. There is a mud room as well as a separate laundry room with chute from upstairs. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, double oven and separate microwave, gas cook-top, over-sized side by side refrigerator/freezer. The master bath includes a large jetting garden tub as well as a walk-in shower with thermostatic valve and 6 shower heads. The main floor hall bath is also accessible from the guest bedroom. The two upstairs bedrooms share an en-suite bath while the playroom features a half bath with urinal. Utilities include two Noritz Tankless Hot Water on Demand systems, a 600 foot Artesian well, and separate irrigation well, three zoned heat pumps, Provectr water treatment system with Rain Soft water softener, and buried LP tank.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for merchants in downtown Brunswick, but there is reason for optimism.
The Georgia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that corrects an issue with golf cart classification and removes the last obstacle to a county ordinance regulating the vehicles on public roads.
Glynn County’s current top cop John Powell may be removed as police chief tomorrow.
Jackie Seymour has been an interior designer for 44 years, and for the past 37 years, she’s been sole proprietor of her business, Interior Design Services.
Addiction can lead to a life filled with challenges.
The City of Brunswick displayed its ability to come together for a unified cause — love and support for each other throughout the community.
