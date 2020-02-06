The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved Tuesday evening a marine salvager’s plan to build a giant mesh barrier around the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray. The 33-acre barrier is intended as a measure to reduce pollution to the St. Simons Sound when work begins to saw the 25,000-ton vessel into eight pieces and haul it away, according Unified Command.
But when T&T Marine Salvage begins driving the dozens of 140-foot piles that will hold the double-layered mesh netting in place, folks in the area of the shipwreck can expect another kind pollution: noise.
“There’s no way to remove the Golden Ray without making noise,” said Kevin Perry of Gallagher Marine Systems, one of three groups that comprises the Unified Command.
The pile-driving operation will be conducted during daylight hours only.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience with the noise levels as we work to remove this wreck as quickly as possible,” Perry said.
However, once works begins on slicing the ship into pieces with a diamond-toothed saw attached to a humongous floating crane, the construction noise will at times rattle around the clock, Unified Command said. Cutting each section will take up to 24 hours, and the process cannot stop until completed once it begins.
“That means noise through the night during some 24-hour periods,” said John Maddox, of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “We do not know yet when the cutting will begin, but we will make announcements for the cutting operations once they are scheduled.”
Once in place, that floating crane will stand second only to the Sidney Lanier Bridge on the Golden Isles’ skyline, according to website dimensions.
There is no timeline on when work will begin to build the environmental protection barrier surrounding the ship. It has sat overturned in the sound between Jekyll and St. Simons islands since it capsized Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. However, Unified Command has stated recently that it hopes to have the majority of the Golden Ray removed by the June 1 beginning of hurricane season.
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for overseeing environmental pollution mitigation and prevention, as outlined by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990. Unified Command hired T&T Marine Salvage last month, choosing the Texas-based outfit from among six applicants for the salvaging operation.
The U.S. Army Corps approved the application shortly after the end of business Tuesday, the last day of a weeklong public comment period, said Coast Guardsman Nate Littlejohn, Unified Command spokesman. The corps’ consideration of project application can often take months. However, the agency has insisted all along that it intends to cooperate with any viable plans the will expedite removal of the ship. It rests half submerged just south of the federal shipping channel to the Port of Brunswick.
“This is a matter that has to happen quickly,” said Russell Wicke, a spokesman for the Corps of Engineers in Savannah. “The longer the vessel stays in the water, the greater the environmental impact it could have.”
The mesh netting barrier will be lined at the water’s surface with floating booms to catch oil pollution and surface debris. This boom is similar to those that were employed by Unified Command crews in an attempt to curtail oil pollution in the weeks immediately following the wreck.
Still, Unified Command indicated pollution will be inevitable once the cutting starts. Crews with surface pollution skimming devices will be stationed throughout the waters during the cutting process, said Coast Guard Commander Norm Witt.
“We recognize that the floating boom of the (barrier) alone will not be enough to contain surface pollution when we cut into the hull,” Witt said in a statement. “That’s why we’ll have crews and equipment, both inside the barrier and out, ready to respond.”
Unified Command crews spent several months removing most of the oil and fuel in the Golden Ray’s tanks, some 320,000 gallons of it. Witt noted late last year that some fuel remained in the tanks on the submerged port side. Additionally, each of the 4,200 vehicles on board contains several gallons of gas, as well as oil and other automotive fluids.
Fletcher Sams of the Altamaha Riverkeeper said he has concerns about the barrier’s ability to prevent the spread of pollution into the surrounding estuary. He also is concerned that the noise and construction will harm surrounding marine life.
“It seems as if it is not the best thing for protecting the environment,” Sams said. “The only thing a net’s going to do is catch a car. Installing it is also going to be detrimental to marine life with all that noise.”
Unified Command said the barrier will have a double-layer of netting to catch “subsurface debris” and is designed to handle the swift tidal currents that rush in and out of the St. Simons Sound. Holding the barrier in place will require between 50 and 80 piles. Each would be 48 inches in diameter. The piles would be spaced 100 to 150 feet apart and driven up to 80 feet into the sound’s sandy bottom. A diagram Unified Command released Wednesday indicates the piles will be placed in pairs, with one inside the netting and one outside.
Once in place, the cutting will begin. This will require the placement of the VB 10,000 floating crane. It is a gargantuan structure of towering steel trusses that will straddle the shipwreck. The VB 10,000 has a “hook height” in its center arch of 178 feet, according to the website for Versabar, the Houston-based crane’s maker. That is just 7 feet shorter than the 185-foot clearance height of the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Photos of the VB 10,000 show it massive support trusses above that hook rising much higher still, to nearly 240 feet, according to a Wikipedia entry about the floating crane. The Sidney Lanier Bridge’s support pylons and cables rise to a height of 480 feet.
Lifting blocks on the floating crane will operate the cutting chain, according to Unified Command. Each piece of the ship will be secured in evenly-distributed lifting brackets before the cutting begins. Lines will be run beneath the ship, through which the chain saw will be run to either side.
T&T Marine Salvaging will make seven cuts, making eight pieces total — each weighing between 2,700 and 4,100 tons, Unified Command said. The VB 10,000 will then lift the chunks and load them onto a barge. The pieces will be shipped to a recycling facility in Louisiana, according to T&T Marine Salvage CEO Jim Elliott.
The environmental protection barrier will remain in place until all remaining shipwreck debris is removed, Unified Command said.
More information on the Unified Command’s plans can be found at ssiresponse.com.