My favorite holiday tradition is going to the Turkey Rod Run in Daytona the day after Thanksgiving. It’s a great way to walk off that Turkey and spend time with the fam!
– Tracie A., Office Manager, St. Simons Island
I look forward to watching some of the holiday classics like “Christmas Vacation,” “Home Alone” and “The Grinch”
with my family. I also like putting up the Christmas tree and looking through the homemade ornaments from the years before.
– David R., Clinic Director, Brunswick/SSI
Every year on Christmas Eve we would to go to The Pinnacle Club in Augusta GA and we would dress up really nice and eat a fancy dinner.
– Hattie B., PT Aide,
Brunswick
We eat chili and have homemade hot chocolate before going to the Christmas tree lighting on Jekyll. This event will always be special to us because while we were eating chili in 2014 we were able to tell our family we were pregnant with our miracle baby.
– Lindsey C., Office Manager, Brunswick
We always wake up early at my parents’ house, open presents, then eat a delicious meal. Then we go to my wife’s parents’ house and eat another huge meal … that’s twice the turkey for me!
– Dan A., PT,
St. Simons Island
My favorite holiday memory is Christmas 2010 when my son saw snow for the first time in North Carolina.
— Haley C.,
Office Assistant,
St. SimonsIsland
Every Christmas Eve we play a game we call “Rudolph” We go and buy different PJs for everyone then we put them in a big bag and tell the kids Rudolph is hiding their PJs. They have to go outside and find the bag with all of the PJs in it.
– Kelsey T.,
Office Assistant, Brunswick