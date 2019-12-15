Several shootings took place over the weekend in Brunswick and on St. Simons, leaving two men dead.
A bar fight led to a shooting in the Pier Village just after midnight on Saturday. In Brunswick, a man died early Sunday during a fight with another man outside the Waffle House at 4510 Altama Ave. In a separate incident, a man was shot during a robbery Saturday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near F Street.
Man shot outside Rafters
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection trainee is dead and the man who police say shot him is in jail, the result of an argument in Rafters bar in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island that led to gunfire on the street below shortly after midnight Sunday, Glynn County Police said.
Calvin Jenkins, 27, is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with murder, police said.
Wolf Valmond, 37, was transported with gunshot wounds to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Valmond had been undergoing training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on Chapel Crossing Road in Glynn County, said Rob Brisley, a public affairs spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security. Valmond joined customs and border protection last month and was assigned to its Baltimore Field Office, Brisley said. He was attending training at FLETC’s CBP Field Operations Academy, Brisley said.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time,” Brisley said in a statement released Sunday evening.
Police say Jenkins and Valmond began arguing and then shoving each other at Rafters, an upstairs bar at 315 Mallery Street in the Pier Village. The two then went outside, police said.
Jenkins allegedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle, firing “multiple times at the victim,” a statement from police said. Shot twice, police say Valmond began running up Mallery Street toward Ocean Boulevard before collapsing. Police received a 911 call about the shooting at 12:32 a.m.
Patrol officers soon apprehended Jenkins, police said. No further details are available at this time.
A 30-year-old man died in the predawn hours Sunday morning during a fight with another man outside the Waffle House at 4510 Altama Ave. in Brunswick during an incident that involved gunfire, according to a Brunswick Police report.
Daryl Fredrick Jr., 30, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he died, police said. The other man involved in the fight fled the scene, police said.
Police were called to a report of “shots fired at the Waffle House,” police said. Police learned that two men got into a fight. “One of the males died as a result of this altercation,” a Brunswick police release said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Brunswick Police Det. Sgt. Allen Carter at 912-279-2650, or Silent Witness hotline at 267-5516.
A Brunswick man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound, and city police are seeking those responsible for shooting him during a robbery Saturday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near F Street, a police release stated.
Marco Cruz, 34, was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he was in critical condition Sunday morning, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
Police found Cruz wounded after responding to a call at 8:30 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot at MLK Boulevard and F Street. Police later learned that Cruz was walking home from a nearby store when two men approached and robbed him at gunpoint, during which he was shot.
Police are seeking the suspects. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Brunswick Police Sgt. Allen Carter at 912-279-2650, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.