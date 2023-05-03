The site plan for the Settlers Cove planned development district was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The request was made to place the current Settlers Cove parcel and the proposed phase into one planned development.
The new phase will be identical to the existing Settlers Cove.
The commission also unanimously approved the site plan for Settlers Cove, which consists of 13 multifamily homes at 124 Glyndale Drive as part of the development’s second phase.
An amendment was also approved for the Obrecht-Riehl planned development off U.S. 82 near the Majestic Oaks development. The requests bring its master plan in line with the county’s zoning ordinance.
The plan is to remove any commercial uses for the property and make it entirely residential. A consultant speaking on behalf of the applicant said residents living nearby were “relieved” with the decision to remove commercial uses from the development.
A site plan for the Obrecht-Riehl planned development to allow construction of a 45,751-square-foot building and a 17,158-square-foot building was approved. Plans are for 107 town homes and 54 single-family homes.
A site plan for a U-Haul business on Altama Ave. was approved at the meeting. The 45,000-square-foot building will be located at 3701 and 3749 Altama Ave.
The site plan for a business called Zachary Friese Storage was unanimously approved by the board for the construction of a storage facility at 74 Cornerstone Lane in the highway commercial district.