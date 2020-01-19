It was senior day for Glynn Academy girl’s basketball team, and those seniors put on a show as they defeated Statesboro High 53-39 on Saturday.
Three seniors lit up the court for the Lady Terrors on Saturday as all three scored double-digit points.
Two of them finished with double-doubles with Zoesha Smith leading the way. Smith scored 21 points, had 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. She made 10-of-17 from the floor, shooting 59 percent from the floor.
The second Lady Terror with a double-double was LaTrinity Best with 17 points and 15 rebounds. She made 8-of-16 from the floor and shot 50 percent. Talia Hamilton tallied 15 points, six boards, three steals, one block, and three assists in the game as well.
It started close between Statesboro and Glynn in the first half as only 11 points were scored in the opening period. At halftime, it was knotted at 19-19. The Lady Devils hung in there with Glynn in the third period, but the Lady Terrors defense was too much for them in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Terrors hit the road for their final three region games with a trip to Richmond Hill first. Glynn Academy will travel there on Tuesday for the game with tip-off slated for 6 p.m. The Lady Terrors currently sit 5-0 in region play and at the top of the Region 2-6A standings.
Glynn Academy’s boy team took on Ware County High at home Saturday afternoon and fell 65-57.
Quay Dickens led the way for Glynn with 14 points. Close behind him was Tyson Rooks with 13 points. Ivan Groom added 10 points respectably.
The Terrors are now 6-15 overall and 2-3 in region play with a road trip to Richmond Hill up next before taking on Brunswick High on Friday.
Brunswick hoops sweep Coffee County
After splitting the games last wee kend against the Trojans, Brunswick High’s hoops teams swept them on their home court Saturday night.
The Lady Pirates won 49-44 while the boys team got revenge and won 54-51. Both squads put together 20 point fourth quarters to win the games.
Keya Daniels led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds. Shakardia Cowart tallied nine, Jaliyah Howard had eight, and Makaila Daniel had four points. Kwameeri Brown was a force down low for Brunswick as she led the team with 11 rebounds.
The Lady Pirates had nine different players score a basket in the game against Coffee.
The Brunswick boys team had a rough start on Saturday as the Pirates got outscored 18-7 in the opening period. The Pirates bounced back in the second quarter and trailed 30-22 at the half.
However, Brunswick finished strong and dominated the Trojans in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 21-8. The Pirates defense stepped up down the stretch and allowed them to get the three-point victory.
Jaden Dunham led the way and was only three blocks away from a triple-double. He scored 22 points, had 12 rebounds and seven blocks. This game marked his fifth 20-point game this season.
Cameron Johnson contributed eight points, three assists and two blocks on Saturday.
Up next for the Pirates will be game 2 of the City Championship on Friday with the girls game slated to start at 6:30 p.m.