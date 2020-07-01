The Fourth of July is Saturday, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a couple of cold popsicles?
Instead of heading to the store to purchase these icy treats, why not try making homemade ones?
Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen on St. Simons Island has homemade all-natural organic popsicles incorporating different flavors and textures. Recently, they came up with their own Fourth of July popsicle, that anyone can make.
Co-owner and executive chef of Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen, Alan Ramirez, said they’re big on using local farms around Brunswick and surrounding places for their products.
“We’re serving the freshest food around,” Ramirez said. “We’re working with fresh local products where we get as much as possible as we can for local and organic as we can.”
When it comes to their popsicles, they choose their flavors based on what produce they receive.
“We get creative with whatever we have. If one of the farms tells me, ‘hey, I have watermelon, we do watermelon popsicles,” Ramirez said. “Somebody brought some fresh lemons from Florida, so we made lemonade this week. It just depends on whatever we have available. We don’t have like a flavor profile or anything. We get creative with what we have.”
At Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen, they don’t use any preservatives or artificial coloring. Everything comes from the fruit itself. It’s all-natural.
“We work with natural colors. We use straight fruits and juices and stuff like that,” Ramirez said. “For the popsicles, we don’t use any artificial sweeteners or anything like that. We use agave nectar, or we use local honey.”
Another way they’re making their popsicles different is by adding nutritional value to them.
“We’ve been adding superfood powders like spirulina, matcha, and we’ve been adding in seeds like in this recipe it has chia seeds in it,” Ramirez said. “So it’s more than just a popsicle. It has nutritional value.”
He said that any fruit would work when it comes to making homemade popsicles, but they like using water-based fruits or those that have a lot of liquid. Ramirez said he enjoys using citrus because it has more yield.
“I also like mango because of the texture and stuff,” Ramirez said. “So we play with textures, we play with different flavors and different colors — to add more to the presentation.”
Ramirez chose to share the lemonade popsicle recipe because it goes with the Fourth of July.
He said it had been one of his favorites to make.
“The last one we made is great. It’s the red and blue Chialade,” Ramirez said. “So, it’s similar to lemonade with two different colors and two different flavors by layer. We were trying to do something with red and blue, and with the Fourth of July coming, we came up with it.”
It takes two days to make these popsicles, but it’s worth the wait. Ramirez said Sea Salt is big on mixing flavors and textures, and this popsicle does just that.
So instead of buying pre-made popsicles, try out this recipe.
Red & Blue Chialade popsicle recipe:
Makes 10
Ingredients:
1 cup Hibiscus flower tea
1/2 cup Agave nectar
5ea Fresh Lemons
1 cup purified water
2 tsp powder Blue Spirulina
1/4 cup diced mango
3 tsp Chia Seeds
1 pinch Himalayan pink Sea Salt
Directions:
1: Whisk in a medium bowl 1/2 cup of the lemon juice, 1/4 cup of the agave nectar, 2 tsp of chia seeds,1 cup of the hibiscus tea and add a pinch of salt. Refrigerate for one night to let the chia seeds soak overnight. This makes the red lemonade.
2: In a second bowl, whisk 1 cup of water, 1/4 cup of agave nectar, 1/2 cup of lemon juice, 2 tsp blue spirulina and pinch of salt. This makes the blue lemonade.
3: In the popsicle mold, pour the blue lemonade first and add 1/4 cup of diced mango to fill it halfway. Freeze overnight to form the first layer of the popsicle.
4: Once the first layer is ready, pour the chia hibiscus lemonade (red lemonade) and freeze overnight to form the second layer.
5: Once completely frozen, pull them out of the mold and enjoy.