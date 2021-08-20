Glynn County Schools reported Friday that around 380 people in the district, including students and staff, have reported positive COVID-19 cases so far this school year.
The district will continue to operate in the “yellow” level until at least Aug. 27, which means masks must be worn inside all school buildings as well as on buses.
The school system announced Tuesday that the district’s percentage of positive cases exceeded 1%. According to the planning framework created by district staff for this school year, that benchmark requires an increase in COVID-19 precautions at every district site.
The school year began Aug. 10 in the “green” level of operations, which meant masks were only recommended and other pandemic protocols were more relaxed. The move to yellow also requires that nonessential visitors are restricted on campus. The district will also pre-sell tickets to events and limit capacity for indoor activities.
“In following our framework to enhance cleaning protocols, our custodial staff will work after hours today to take additional steps to disinfect all schools,” the district posted on its website Friday afternoon. “Taking the time to complete this process on a Friday evening will give maximum contact time for the chemicals to work before students and staff reenter the buildings.”
COVID-19 case totals are posted at 4 p.m. each Friday with a breakdown of the numbers at every school and districtwide.
In the report posted Friday, 10 schools qualify to be in the “yellow” level because more than 2% of people on site have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Those schools are Altama, C.B. Greer, Satilla Marsh, St. Simons and Sterling elementary schools; Glynn, Jane Macon and Needwood middle schools; and both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
C.B. Greer reported the highest percentage of positive cases, at 4.7%, or 34 of the school’s 722 people on site.
When the district’s percentage of positive cases is at or below 1%, the level of operations at individual school sites will be based on each school’s case percentage.
To see the full report and planning framework, please visit www.glynn.k12.ga.us and click on “2021-22 COVID-19 Information” under the Quicklinks tab.