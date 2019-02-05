Dr. John Sarzier has always been driven by a desire to help people. That’s why, more than 24 years ago, he began a medical practice with one simple goal — to help patients live as pain-free as possible.
“I chose this profession because I really wanted to help people,” he said. “I truly enjoy what I do and there’s no greater reward than helping people feel better.”
As a board certified and fellowship trained specialist in neurosurgical spine care at Optim Medical Center in Brunswick, Sarzier has indeed done a great deal of helping.
After graduating from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, he completed general surgery and neurological surgery internships at the University of South Florida. He went on to complete his fellowship in interventional neuroradiology at the school.
Throughout his many years practicing in the Brunswick area, he has treated countless patients suffering from intense and often debilitating pain. Some of the conditions Sarzier treats include ruptured discs, pinched nerves, spinal stenosis, arthritis of the spine, spinal fractures, sciatica, arthritis of the spine, scoliosis, and spinal tumors.
And while he is a master surgeon with decades of experience, Sarzier always seeks to explore non-surgical options first. It’s something that frequently surprises his patients.
“I think people often expect to be pushed toward surgery but that’s not the way we operate,” he said. “I always like to explore all of the other options that are out there before we start talking about surgery.”
Non-surgical treatments can range physical therapy to spinal injection to dry needling to injections and beyond. Sarzier says he has seen very impressive results with these non-surgical options, so much so that often surgery is not needed.
Sarzier’s focus is always what’s best for his patients. With the non-surgical procedures, benefits include little to no down time along with more mobility and much less pain. “We help guide them through all of the possible options that might be a benefit for them,” he said.
When surgery is needed, and possible, Sarzier utilizes the most pioneering and minimally invasive treatment methods along with the latest in groundbreaking technologies.
Some of the ailments that can be surgically treated include herniated discs, degenerative deformities, acquired deformities, trauma, and tumors.
Surgical procedures for the spine and peripheral nervous system include a wide range that are minimally invasive.
Sarzier practices out of Optim’s Brunswick location but also travels to offices in Alma, Hinesville, and Reidsville. It all goes back to providing the best possible care for those in need.
“A lot of our patients have limited mobility and can’t drive while on medication so it’s better for us to travel to them,” he explained. “With the Optim network blanketing the entire South Georgia and Coastal areas, patients have a variety of options.”
It’s another piece of Sarzier’s service-oriented care. His upfront approach and willingness to explore all pathways to provide patients with the goal of a pain-free future.
“There is no better feeling than helping people and knowing that you actually made a difference,” he said.