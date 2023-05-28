Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian-born actress who began working in television at the age of 6, has died of cancer, her family said. She was 28 years old.
Weinstein, who was best known for her work in the 2013 remake of “Carrie” and the 2017 Netflix series “Alias Grace,” died early last week “surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto,” according to an Instagram post shared on her personal account.
— New York Daily News
“After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet-setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure,” the May 15 post read.
Weinstein opened up about her diagnosis in April 2021, writing on social media that she had been “battling a rare form of ovarian cancer for the past three months.” She had previously undergone surgery “to remove a massive cyst that swallowed one of [her] ovaries.”
In an Instagram post shared on April 26, the then-25-year-old thanked the medical staff at the Toronto hospital for the “incredible level of care” she was receiving. She added she was going to start documenting her progress as she got ready to start three rounds of chemotherapy, which she called her “toughest journey yet.”