Long-time theatrical and commercial agent Samantha Botana-McConnell died on Feb. 18 due to natural causes in Santa Clarita, Calif. She was 79.
For 30 years, Botana-McConnell was instrumental to the careers of numerous working actors in Hollywood.
Botana-McConnell’s career began at the William Morris Agency, before she moved on to Wilhelmina in the 1970s as a commercial agent.
By 1990, Botana-McConnell joined Gold Marshak, now known as TalentWorksLA. In 1995 she opened her own shingle, The Samantha Group, which she oversaw until 2005.
In 2005 she partnered with Scott Stander & Associates until her retirement. Her retirement was spent focused on publishing and producing her late husband George McConnell’s work.
— Variety
Samantha Botana-McConnell was married to George McConnell, and she was predeceased by her beloved husband.
She is survived by her daughter Alex McConnell Ofeldt and son-in-law Eric Ofeldt; daughter Marissa McConnell Siegel and son-in-law Aaron Siegel as well as grandchildren Maxwell and Zachary Ofeldt and Harrison and Harper Siegel.