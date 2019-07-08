How do you follow up a decade of owning a wine bar on the northern coast of California? For Bob and Sissy Blanchard, owners of Saltwater, there was only one place to start the next chapter, and that was on St. Simons Island.
The Blanchards relocated to St. Simons after 10 years in Bodega Bay, a small community famous for the filming of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” They were the third owners of Gourmet au Bay, a wine bar/gift shop they grew into a successful restaurant. Moving back east was always their plan. Sissy is a Brunswick native, and Bob is from south Florida. They were married at the Avenue of the Oaks in 2005 and have always loved the area.
Shortly after their move back to the East Coast, they noticed a space for rent and thought it would be the perfect location for a retail concept they had been developing. Saltwater, a coastal lifestyle store and POLYWOOD Outdoor furniture dealer, is located at 3405 Frederica Road just north of Sea Island Road, in the little cottage that used to be the Orvis store.
You may have noticed the blue, round logo on the sign out front and wondered what was inside. First, you’ll be greeted with a warm smile and friendly hello when you arrive, then you’ll find an eclectic array of products inside. The cottage may look quaint from the outside, but it’s filled with gifts, candles, books, home decor, jewelry and features Fresh Produce clothing, Cutloose Clothing, and Joe’s Jeans for men and women. As a nod to the history of the building, they offer a line of fishing rods from Hilltide Custom Rods, which is owned by Sissy’s brother, John Joiner. Outside in the garden, you’ll find a showroom of outdoor furniture suited to our climate. With a 20 year warranty, POLYWOOD may be the last outdoor furniture you’ll ever have to purchase. It’s made from HDPE — high density polyethylene — in Indiana, and won’t fade in the sun. As a dealer, they have full access to the entire line — from dining to rockers and swings to cushioned seating. And they will even bring the design kit to your home and help you choose a suite of products for your space. All pricing includes assembly and delivery to homes in the Golden Isles.
“We wanted the name of the business to reflect everything we love about the Golden Isles — a relaxed lifestyle in a beautifully natural setting” said Sissy. “We worked with the super talented, local graphic artist, Clay Caldwell of Commonground Creative, who designed the logo and wrote the slogan — Current Styles for Coastal Living. Clay captured what we were trying to create in a simple, elegant way.”
Bob and Sissy are passionate about giving back to the local community. A portion of every sale is donated to a different local charity each month. When you shop at Saltwater, you’ll be supporting organizations like CASA Glynn, Glynn County Habitat for Humanity, the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, and programs like the JWAGI’s Confidence Closet.
They’re also creating a lecture/event series that will be hosted in the outdoor showroom garden called “Gatherings in the Garden.” Topics will range from painting demonstrations and letter writing to coastal ecology and gardening. Information about the series will be posted on their website www.saltwaterssi.com and featured on social media @saltwaterssi. The first event, Planning for Life hosted by Compass Law, will be on July 10 at 6 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be served. Come by early to check out the shop before enjoying the discussion.
Saltwater is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.