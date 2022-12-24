Business owner Justin Henshaw said it was a tough decision to permanently close Salata Salad Kitchen on Dec. 30.
The product was good, staff was great but the location on St. Simons Island was not ideal for a restaurant designed to cater only to the lunchtime crowd, Henshaw said.
“We loved the concept and the brand,” he said. “It was the wrong location for that concept.”
Henshaw plans to open a new restaurant at the location that will be fast casual, with counter service and a drive-thru window. It will serve breakfast, lunch and supper. He will unveil the concept in January and plans to open the restaurant next spring.
As many as 30 employees work at Salata, and they will all be retained by Henshaw Companies because of their high Gage scores.
“They are really exceptional,” he said.
Henshaw owns 13 businesses, including nine restaurants, that are all participating in Gage, an employee recognition software and a mobile app created by Henshaw. It is designed to build a better workforce by measuring performance, developing employees, and improving culture with the first-ever employment score. It allows an employee to build a lifelong, universal, verified record of their employment accomplishments, and finally own their work.
There are 200 local businesses on the waiting list for Gage, which will go live on Jan. 17. Go to gagework.com for more information.
“Everything we do is a team effort,” he said. “We just want to be careful about the timing.”