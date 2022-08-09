A little over two years ago, daily life was a struggle for Rebecca Koets. The Jacksonville resident had always led an active life, playing softball on scholarship in college. But her sporty endeavors ended up taking a toll on her body, especially her knees.
Eventually, she was unable to do many of the activities she loved, even walking up and down stairs had become incredibly difficult. With each step, she’d simply hope for the best, dropping one foot to the next step.
“I would just gracefully fall. That’s when I knew I had to do something,” she recalled.
Luckily for Koets, she knew exactly who to turn to — her sister, Dr. Jen Heller. Heller Healthcare, located in Brunswick, is an integrative office that provides chiropractic care and medical massage, while its sister practice, Golden Isles Functional Medicine offers anti-arthritis programs, degenerative joint care treatments, holistic pain management options, hormone optimization, nutritional planning, weight loss and specializes in regenerative medicine. Both sides of the practice work together to develop a comprehensive care plan for each patient. And their goal remains simple — to help each patient live their best life.
Koets met with both Heller and Dr. Rajen Naidoo, Heller’s orthopedist and regenerative medicine specialist, to map out a treatment plan. After meeting with the team, Koets decided to go ahead stem cell therapy in 2020.
“So I got my injections, the stem cells and really progressed well. It was actually a little shocking,” she said.
In just three weeks, Koets was back doing all of the things she loved. Her life had indeed taken a turn.
“When you live with it for so long, you adjust to life with pain. But I started realizing that I felt really good. I started getting out there doing normal things like walking and hiking. I was no longer stiff, sore or swollen at the end of the day or the next day,” she recalled.
True to her character, it didn’t take long before Koets was looking for a challenge. A longtime runner, she started toying with the idea of signing up for another race.
“It was one of those 3 a.m. crazy thoughts — ‘I’m going to run a marathon,’” she said with a laugh.
The idea wasn’t completely out of left field. Koets had run many races before, including the 26.2 miles of a full marathon. But it’d been a long while since she participated in anything like it and she jumped into training with her typical vigor.
“I was just so happy to be active again. Last October, I went ahead and signed up and started training. You get so excited when you start feeling good again that you just want to get out there ... you forget that you lost a lot during the years of pain and adjusting to the pain,” she said. “And it’s so important for your mental health.”
Koets ended up being sidelined, not by her revitalized knees, but from general overuse.
“This time it was my calves and IT band,” Koets specified.
“I was talking to (Dr.) Jen and I said, ‘I think I screwed up the stem cells.’ Jen replied, ‘no, you just went too hard, too fast.’ I think the stem cells really saved my knees — if I’d never done that, I couldn’t imagine. But there was just a lot of general weakness from not moving for years.” Koets added.
While it was a bit of a hard pill to swallow, Koets knew it was best to listen to her sister. She decided to follow through with Heller’s recommendation of doing physical therapy and scaling back her training.
But she wasn’t going to give up. Instead, she refocused and took time to reset. It paid off too as she’s finally back to running. Koets recently completed the Bridge of Lions 5K in St. Augustine and she’s currently training for a half marathon — 13.1 miles — in Jacksonville.
“I know I have to treat my body right. But I’m back to doing all my normal stuff. I’m living normally, and even though I like pushing my limits, it’s good to know that there’s a treatment that works so well,” Koets said.
For now, Koets is just going to bask in gratitude. Being able to move again and enjoy the things she loves.
“I can’t speak highly enough about it. It’s literally changed my life. It was totally priceless,” she said. “I think about it every time I take my dog out and go down the stairs. I’m reminded of how far I’ve come every day, every step and in every situation.”