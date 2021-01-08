Most construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road will be done at night.
Glynn County Commissioners Bill Brunson, Allen Booker, David O’Quinn, Walter Rafolski, Sammy Tostensen, Cap Fendig and Chairman Wayne Neal voted unanimously Thursday to award the $1.7 million construction contract to Jacksonville-based Riverstone Construction.
It was not the preferred option of the county’s Public Works Department, which recommended going ahead with a proposal to shut down the intersection completely for three weeks, the swifter method proposed. Curb and Gutter Professionals submitted the lowest estimate for that option at $1.23 million.
“They’re basically going to shut down the traffic on Kings Way for up to 21 days, working seven days a week, scramble, then it will be open to traffic,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin, who compared shutting down the intersection for three weeks to “pulling off the Bandaid really fast.”
“However, I don’t get the calls you guys get, so I’ll be happy with any alternative,” Austin said.
O’Quinn was convinced the three-week shutdown would not be doable as it would interrupt traffic to the Pier Village during spring break, one of the busiest times of the year. Business owners in the Pier Village of St. Simons Island lost significant amounts of business during an extended drainage overhaul project in 2019 and even more when the COVID-19 pandemic reached American shores early in 2020.
“They’ve already had a tough year. A very, very tough year, and I think we need to take that into consideration,” O’Quinn said.
Austin noted some lanes would be shut down no matter what, and for longer periods of time than if the intersection was simply closed during construction. Harris Echols, president of Curb and Gutter, said the project could be paused during certain periods to keep traffic flowing.
Commissioners found a longer project done mostly at night to be more palatable than a complete shutdown.
They also voted to get the ball rolling on the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 by submitting a notification to the city of Brunswick. Proposed is a sales tax imposed for three years to collect $68.5 million for infrastructure projects and groundwork for larger construction projects.
The city would get around 19.3 percent of the tax.
Voters must approve a SPLOST referendum in a referendum, which the county intends to hold as a special election in March.
In other business, the three new commissioners — Tostensen, Rafolski and Fending — and returning Commissioner Booker made their appointments to the Mainland and Islands planning commissions, but not before St.Simons Island resident Julian Smith called on the commission to make changes to the Islands Planning Commission. Smith asked that island residents be allowed to elect their own planning commissioners. He also encouraged commissioners to appoint alternates to stand in for absent members.
Each made their nominations without contest from other commissioners. Tostensen opted to pick Neal Boatright for MPC and to reappoint Patrick Duncan to the IPC. Fendig reappointed Bill Edgy to the MPC and Robert Ussery to the IPC. Booker picked Darrell Dawson for the MPC and left Odessa Rooks in her position on the IPC. Rafolski selected his former Republican opponent for county commission, Bo Clark, for MPC and Bryce Brock for IPC.
Members of the commission also voted unanimously to grant two permits allowing Sea Island residents at 107 E 27th St. and 3402 Menendez Lane to landscape and install some hardscape in the beach and dune protection district on Sea Island.
The application for Menendez Lane includes a pool in the preservation zone. Smith implored the commission to take action on that item as well, presenting what he called “a generic opposition to something that should not happen.”
“There’s been a ‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ gold rush to remove the existing plants and install native landscaping,” Smith said. “This is sort of like not even rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, but painting them, refurbishing them. They’re going to be washed away anyway.”
Near the end of the meeting, Wiggins addressed the commission in regard to his announcement earlier in the day that he would be resigning on Jan. 31.
“Many of you on the commission, Mr. Brunson and I, have been to the mountain together during hurricanes and things, and Mr. O’Quinn,” Wiggins said. “(County Manager Alan) Ours has taken me under his wing and helped me get to where I am today.”
He also thanked officers and officials at other government agencies who helped out during trying times, and the Golden Isles community as a whole.
“Being police chief is a very tough job, but if you’ve got to do it, this is the community to do it in,” Wiggins said.
Commissioners also voted to:
• Write into county code a declaration that St. Simons Park should be a passive park, or one without permanent structures or recreation facilities. If a future commission wants to build something in the park, it will have to go through a public hearing process to amend the county’s ordinance.
• Approved a request to rezone a property at 4065 U.S. 82 to allow the construction of a billboard.
• Rezoned a county-owned property at the corner of U.S. 341 and Perry Lane Road, once the site of a Georgia State Patrol Post, for the Golden Isles Development Authority to allow construction of an office building for a business interested in expanding into the area.
• Submitted two grant applications to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs seeking additional funding for a project to reinforce the Johnson rocks on St. Simons Island and to fix drainage issues in the College Park neighborhood in Brunswick.
Commissioners entered a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss three subjects: a property acquisition, a property disposal and personnel matters.
Commissioners voted to accept Fendig’s recommendation regarding property acquisition 6-1 with Tostensen opposing. They also unanimously voted to accept community director Pamela Thompson’s recommendation for property disposal.